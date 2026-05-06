BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 NBA Bonus for 76ers vs. Knicks, Spurs vs. Wolves

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Creating a new profile with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 unlocks a $1,500 first bet safety net or a $150 bonus offer depending on your physical location upon registration. This arrives at a perfect time with Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game 2 and plenty of other games tonight. Click here to get started.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: $150 Bonus OR $1,500 Safety Net

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed On May 6th, 2026 Information Verified By WTOP

BetMGM Bonus Code Overview: Claim Your Welcome Offer

Taking advantage of the BetMGM bonus code is an optimal strategy for maximizing expected value during the NBA playoffs. BetMGM offers a tiered promotional structure based on your state of residence, ensuring new users have access to high-leverage welcome bonuses.

For bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, BetMGM gives a “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer. Users in all other participating U.S. states have exclusive access to this $1,500 First Bet Offer (often referred to as a TOP1500 tier value in sports betting circles), providing premier downside protection for your first NBA wager.

BetMGM NBA Bonus Code For Wolves vs. Spurs Game 2

Bet Type Minnesota Timberwolves San Antonio Spurs Spread +10.5 (-115) -10.5 (-105) Moneyline +320 -425 Total Points Over 217.5 (-105) Under 217.5 (-115)

From a statistical standpoint, the Minnesota Timberwolves enter this matchup with exceptional momentum as underdogs, posting a highly profitable 4-1 (.800) straight-up record in that role over their last five games. Furthermore, historical data favors Minnesota, as they hold a dominant 6-1 (.857) record over the San Antonio Spurs in their last seven meetings.

Conversely, the San Antonio Spurs are a formidable analytical force on their home court, boasting a 16-4 (.800) record at the Frost Bank Center over their last 20 games. For totals bettors, the Under presents a compelling trend: the Over has only hit in 1 of the Spurs’ last 6 playoff games, and in just 1 of their last 9 home games against opponents with a winning record.

The underlying metrics of Game 1 offer a clear picture of how these two teams clash. The Timberwolves edged out the Spurs 104-102, relying heavily on a physical advantage on the glass. Minnesota pulled down 58 total rebounds to San Antonio’s 52. Despite the loss, San Antonio demonstrated severe offensive efficiency in transition and on the interior, generating 58 points in the paint and 27 fast break points, heavily outpacing Minnesota’s 52 paint points and 10 fast break points.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

While the NBA postseason offers excellent betting value, bettors looking to diversify their action can also find opportunities on the ice. Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff slate features two pivotal matchups:

Montreal Canadiens vs. Buffalo Sabres

Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Sign-Up Process

Securing your promotional offer requires a straightforward, systematic process. Follow these steps to unlock your bonus: