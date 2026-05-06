BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 NBA Bonus for 76ers vs. Knicks, Spurs vs. Wolves

Creating a new profile with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 unlocks a $1,500 first bet safety net or a $150 bonus offer depending on your physical location upon registration. This arrives at a perfect time with Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game 2 and plenty of other games tonight. Click here to get started.
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: $150 Bonus OR $1,500 Safety Net
|BetMGM Bonus Code
|TOP1500
|New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|Bet $10 Get $150
|New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY)
|$1,500 First Bet Offer
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Promotion Confirmed On
|May 6th, 2026
|Information Verified By
|WTOP
BetMGM Bonus Code Overview: Claim Your Welcome Offer
Taking advantage of the BetMGM bonus code is an optimal strategy for maximizing expected value during the NBA playoffs. BetMGM offers a tiered promotional structure based on your state of residence, ensuring new users have access to high-leverage welcome bonuses.
For bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, BetMGM gives a “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer. Users in all other participating U.S. states have exclusive access to this $1,500 First Bet Offer (often referred to as a TOP1500 tier value in sports betting circles), providing premier downside protection for your first NBA wager.
BetMGM NBA Bonus Code For Wolves vs. Spurs Game 2
|Bet Type
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|San Antonio Spurs
|Spread
|+10.5 (-115)
|-10.5 (-105)
|Moneyline
|+320
|-425
|Total Points
|Over 217.5 (-105)
|Under 217.5 (-115)
From a statistical standpoint, the Minnesota Timberwolves enter this matchup with exceptional momentum as underdogs, posting a highly profitable 4-1 (.800) straight-up record in that role over their last five games. Furthermore, historical data favors Minnesota, as they hold a dominant 6-1 (.857) record over the San Antonio Spurs in their last seven meetings.
Conversely, the San Antonio Spurs are a formidable analytical force on their home court, boasting a 16-4 (.800) record at the Frost Bank Center over their last 20 games. For totals bettors, the Under presents a compelling trend: the Over has only hit in 1 of the Spurs’ last 6 playoff games, and in just 1 of their last 9 home games against opponents with a winning record.
The underlying metrics of Game 1 offer a clear picture of how these two teams clash. The Timberwolves edged out the Spurs 104-102, relying heavily on a physical advantage on the glass. Minnesota pulled down 58 total rebounds to San Antonio’s 52. Despite the loss, San Antonio demonstrated severe offensive efficiency in transition and on the interior, generating 58 points in the paint and 27 fast break points, heavily outpacing Minnesota’s 52 paint points and 10 fast break points.
Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games
While the NBA postseason offers excellent betting value, bettors looking to diversify their action can also find opportunities on the ice. Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff slate features two pivotal matchups:
- Montreal Canadiens vs. Buffalo Sabres
- Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Sign-Up Process
Securing your promotional offer requires a straightforward, systematic process. Follow these steps to unlock your bonus:
- Create an Account: Register a new account here by providing standard identity verification details, including your full legal name, date of birth, and email address.
- Enter the Bonus Code: During registration, input the code TOP1500.
- Make a Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and fund your account. You must deposit a minimum of $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods to qualify for the promotion.
- Place Your Bet: Once your account is verified and funded, execute your qualifying wager on the Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, or any other eligible sports market to officially activate your bonus.