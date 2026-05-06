BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Wolves-Spurs Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Creating a new account with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 is a great way to get ready for Game 2 of the Timberwolves vs. Spurs tonight. Get a $150 bonus offer or a $1,500 first bet when you click here and sign up.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Offer Details

Before placing any wagers, it is critical to confirm which sign-up offer corresponds to your location. Below is a concise overview of the available BetMGM welcome promotions:

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 new BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 new BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Confirmed May 6, 2026 Information Verified By WTOP

If you are located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, you get the “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” offer to potentially yield a high percentage return on a low initial stake.

If you are registering from any other legal sports betting state outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you are exclusively eligible for the $1,500 first-bet offer. This creates a mathematical safety net for your first wager. By ensuring that a losing initial stake is returned in bonus bets, players have a secondary opportunity to deploy a successful betting strategy without depositing additional capital.

BetMGM NBA Bonus Code On Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Bet Type Minnesota Timberwolves San Antonio Spurs Spread +12.5 (-105) -12.5 (-115) Moneyline +475 -650 Total Points Over 217.5 (-110) Under 217.5 (-110)

The San Antonio Spurs enter Game 1 as massive home favorites, laying 12.5 points. However, bettors isolating against-the-spread (ATS) trends will note that the Minnesota Timberwolves have consistently outperformed market expectations when catching points, posting a 3-1 ATS record as an underdog over their last four games. Straight up, Minnesota has won four of its last five playoff games. San Antonio counters with an equally impressive trend, covering the spread in four of its last five playoff contests.

Analyzing the total points market reveals a strong probability leaning toward a lower-scoring affair. The over has only hit in one of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ last four playoff games, a trend mirrored by the San Antonio Spurs, who have also only seen the over hit in one of their last five postseason matchups.

From a strict statistical standpoint, the San Antonio Spurs possess a dominant profile. San Antonio boasts an elite 8.4 regular season Net Rating—a comprehensive metric measuring point differential per 100 possessions—compared to Minnesota’s 3.1. The status of Anthony Edwards is crucial, as he is recovering from his knee injury that he suffered in Game 4 of the first round.

Apply The BetMGM Bonus Code To Stanley Cup Playoffs

Beyond the NBA hardwood, bettors can also apply their chosen BetMGM welcome offer to the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. Upcoming pivotal matchups include the Philadelphia Flyers taking on the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Anaheim Ducks facing off against the Vegas Golden Knights. The exact same bonus mechanics apply across sports, allowing you to back these hockey matchups with analytical precision and the protection of a first-bet offer or a low-risk bonus return.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Sign-Up Details

Activating your chosen welcome offer ahead of tonight’s Timberwolves vs. Spurs game or Stanley Cup Playoff action is a highly streamlined process. Follow these systematic steps to secure your bonus: