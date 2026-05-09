BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Thunder-Lakers, NBA, UFC 328

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 provides one of the most favorable sportsbook welcome offers in the industry, just in time for games like Thunder vs. Lakers, UFC 328 and MLB games this weekend. Sign up here for a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus offer.

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BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed On May 9th Offer Verified By WTOP

Understanding the mechanics of a sportsbook promotion is a fundamental step toward maximizing its expected value. BetMGM offers tailored promotions ahead of today’s games, giving new users distinct avenues to mitigate risk.

For bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the proposition is highly situational: place a $10 qualifying wager, and if that ticket cashes, BetMGM credits your account with $150 in bonus bets. This structure heavily favors targeting steep moneyline favorites to increase the probability of triggering the bonus payout. Conversely, users in all other eligible U.S. states are backed by the $1,500 first-bet offer. This mechanism allows bettors to take a more aggressive stance on their opening wager, knowing that if the bet loses, BetMGM will refund the entire stake in bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum.

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Tonight’s postseason slate presents a pair of intriguing matchups with distinct pacing and statistical profiles. Here are the current betting lines:

Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers Spread: Cavaliers -4.5 (-102) | Pistons +4.5 (-118) Moneyline: Cavaliers -185 | Pistons +150 Total (Over/Under): 212.5 (O -105 / U -115)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers Spread: Thunder -8.5 (-110) | Lakers +8.5 (-110) Moneyline: Thunder -375 | Lakers +300 Total (Over/Under): 211.5 (O -110 / U -110)



The data suggests a fascinating clash of styles in the marquee matchup at Crypto.com Arena. The Oklahoma City Thunder have operated as a premier offensive juggernaut, posting an elite 120.7 points per game in the postseason. This high-octane production is heavily reliant on the shot-creation metrics of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is generating 29.2 points and 6.7 assists per contest. However, they face a stout Los Angeles Lakers defensive unit that is successfully suppressing opponent scoring, allowing just 103.1 points per game. Analyzing the underlying pace and efficiency metrics will be crucial for totals bettors here, especially as LeBron James continues to facilitate the Lakers’ half-court offense with 23.6 points and a team-high 7.8 assists per game.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers offer a guard-centric battle. Detroit’s Cade Cunningham is commanding high usage rates, translating into a dominant 30.6 points and 7.4 assists through nine playoff games. He will look to outduel Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell again, whose shot volume is driving a team-best 24 points per playoff game.

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Tonight’s Ice Action

Beyond the hardwood, bettors can also look to identify positive expected value in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Cross-referencing player props and moneyline values across both the NBA and NHL schedules is a reliable strategy for finding optimal betting angles. We have two Stanley Cup Playoff matchups today:

Hurricanes @ Flyers (CAR leads 3-0)

Avalanche @ Wild (COL leads 2-0)

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Securing your promotional equity requires a precise execution of the registration process. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer before the first game starts: