BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Sunday MLB, Spurs-Thunder Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Signing up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 is the best way to gear up for tonight’s Thunder vs. Spurs Western Conference Finals clash. Wager on Game 4 or any other market with a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus offer after you click here and sign up.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Key Details

Securing your promotional offer ahead of May 24 games like San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder game is a straightforward, logical process. To activate your bonus, follow these precise steps:

Create an Account: Click here to begin registration. You will need to provide standard personal information (including your legal name, date of birth, email address, and physical address) to legally verify your identity and age. Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up flow, ensure you enter the code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account passes verification, proceed to the cashier section and deposit a minimum of $10 utilizing one of BetMGM’s secure, encrypted payment methods. Place Your Wager: With your account successfully funded and the regional promo code applied, navigate to the NBA or MLB tab. You are now equipped to place your qualifying wager on the Spurs-Thunder matchup or any other eligible betting market on the board.

If you are ready to get in on the action and find a statistical edge for the upcoming San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder game, here is a breakdown of the available welcome offers:

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First-Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed May 24th, 2026 Information Verified By Mile High Sports

Understanding how to properly deploy promotional value is vital. New users looking to wager on the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder can take advantage of BetMGM promo offers explicitly tailored to their region.

If you are registering from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you are eligible for an exclusive “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promotion. By identifying a high-probability outcome for your initial $10 qualifying wager, a winning ticket efficiently returns a 15-to-1 payout in the form of $150 in bonus bets, providing substantial capital for future NBA action.

For new customers residing in all other participating legal US states, the generous $1,500 first-bet offer is the standard protocol.

Under this promotion, you can place a larger initial wager on this pivotal postseason matchup knowing that if the bet loses, BetMGM acts as a safety net, refunding your initial stake in bonus bets up to a maximum of $1,500. This structural advantage gives bettors the flexibility to target plus-money underdog lines or carefully correlated parlays without bearing the full weight of the initial risk.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code For Game 4 Tonight

Bet Type Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Spread +1.5 (-105) -1.5 (-115) Moneyline +105 -130 Total Points Over 218.5 (-110) Under 218.5 (-110)

Bettors analyzing the spread should immediately note the Oklahoma City Thunder’s recent resilience in high-leverage spots. They are 4-1 against the spread (ATS) as an underdog over their last five games and an impressive 5-2 ATS over their last seven overall. Conversely, the San Antonio Spurs have turned their home court into a fortress, winning 15 of their last 20 games in front of their home crowd.

When isolating the total, history heavily suggests an offensive showcase. The over has hit in each of the last four head-to-head matchups between the Spurs and the Thunder, signaling that these offenses consistently force the tempo against one another.

Statistically, these are arguably the two most well-rounded teams in the postseason field, backed by elite underlying metrics. The Thunder lead the playoff pack with a massive estimated Net Rating of 14.3, indicating extreme efficiency on both ends of the floor. The Spurs sit directly behind them with an 11.7 Net Rating of their own. Defensively, San Antonio has been stifling, yielding a meager 106.2 opponent points per game and boasting a 102.9 Defensive Rating. Oklahoma City’s defense remains stout in its own right, allowing 107.3 points per contest backed by a 107.4 Defensive Rating. The data points to a highly contested game where both the home-court advantage and underdog ATS trends hold statistical merit.

Sunday’s MLB Action

For bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the NBA hardwood, Sunday’s Major League Baseball slate offers excellent situational spots to apply your BetMGM bonus bets or your initial first-bet offer. The upcoming schedule features three notable clashes:

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Houston Astros vs. Chicago Cubs

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels

Whether you are targeting an isolated first five innings (F5) moneyline, calculating the value on a run line, or diving into granular player prop markets like strikeout totals or total bases, MLB’s vast data sets provide sharp bettors with daily opportunities to identify mispriced lines.