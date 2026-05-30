BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

It goes without saying that heading into a decisive Game 7, finding true market value is everything. New players can lock in an immediate analytical edge with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 ahead of the upcoming NBA Game 7 showdown between the Spurs and the Thunder here.







In states like NJ, PA, WV and MI, you’ll receive a $150 bonus. If you are betting from any other legal online sports betting state, you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet and get it back in bonus bets if it happens to lose.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Overview

The Matchup: San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Game 7, Western Conference Finals)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Game 7, Western Conference Finals) The Offer: Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets (MI, NJ, PA, WV) OR a $1,500 First-Bet Offer (All other legal states)

Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets (MI, NJ, PA, WV) OR a $1,500 First-Bet Offer (All other legal states) The Code: BetMGM TOP1500

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can activate the BetMGM bonus code to unlock a high-value “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. To capitalize on this, simply register a new account, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $10 wager on this San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder clash. If your ticket cashes, BetMGM credits your account with $150 in bonus bets on top of your standard cash payout.

For basketball bettors registering in all other participating US states, the sportsbook is hanging a massive $1,500 First Bet Offer. We put a lot of stock in promotions that offer true first-bet coverage. If your initial wager on the San Antonio Spurs or Oklahoma City Thunder falls short, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500, giving you a second bite at the apple.

Spurs-Thunder Game 7 Betting Preview via BetMGM

The San Antonio Spurs will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at 08:00 PM ET. With six games already in the books, this win-or-go-home matchup serves as a critical Game 7m of the NBA Western Conference Finals to determine who advances to the championship round.

San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder Odds & Analysis

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs Oklahoma City Thunder Spread +3.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110) Moneyline +135 -161 Total Points Over 212.5 (-110) Under 212.5 (-110)

Through the first six games of this Western Conference Finals series, offensive efficiency has been the undeniable story. The San Antonio Spurs hold a 131.83 to 125.33 offensive efficiency advantage, edging the Oklahoma City Thunder slightly in overall production by averaging 113.0 points per game on 43% shooting. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder are right behind them, scoring 110.0 points per game on 42% shooting from the floor.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Steps to Sign Up

Ready to hunt for value? Claiming your welcome offer ahead of this massive Game 7 is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to unlock your promotion: