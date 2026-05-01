BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Rockets-Lakers, NBA Playoffs Friday

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All new users can redeem the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 in time for the three NBA playoff games tonight, headlined by Game 6 between the Lakers and Rockets at 9:30 p.m. ET. This welcome offer comes with two distinct offers, depending on the state you are located in.







Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can unlock a Bet $10, Get $150 bonus if their initial wager wins. Meanwhile, bettors in all other legal U.S. sports betting states (excluding NY) can take advantage of a $1,500 First-Bet Offer, meaning you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet and get it back in bonus bets if you lose.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA Playoffs Tonight

Before you place your wagers on tonight’s postseason action, make sure you are locking in the correct promotion for your specific region to maximize your betting capital.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 1st, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Details

We put a lot of stock in bankroll management, and these specific offers give you the flexibility to hunt for a longshot or back consensus odds with an added safety net. If you are operating out of Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the BetMGM bonus code gets you a unique bet-and-get deal. Simply place a $10 wager on either the Lakers or Rockets, and if that qualifying bet hits, you will clear a $150 bonus to utilize on future playoff matchups or even futures prices.

For everyone else outside those four states (and NY), the BetMGM bonus code unlocks a premier $1,500 First Bet Offer. This means you can confidently stake up to $1,500 on tonight’s slate. If the market moves against you and your first wager happens to lose, BetMGM refunds your entire stake in the form of bonus bets, ensuring you have the capital to stay in the action.

Take Advantage of BetMGM NBA Bonus Tonight

Here is the complete schedule and the latest consensus odds for tonight’s NBA playoff slate:

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Toronto Raptors Moneyline: Cavaliers -182 | Raptors +150 Spread: Cavaliers -4.5 (-102) | Raptors +4.5 (-118) Total: O/U 220.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic Moneyline: Pistons -161 | Magic +135 Spread: Pistons -3.5 (-105) | Magic +3.5 (-115) Total: O/U 211.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets Moneyline: Lakers +150 | Rockets -182 Spread: Lakers +3.5 (-102) | Rockets -3.5 (-118) Total: O/U 206.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)



It is never too early to look at the underlying usage metrics that drive these numbers. One of the most intriguing spots on the board features the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic. Detroit’s Cade Cunningham has been an absolute force, absorbing a massive 36.1% usage rate while averaging a staggering 32.6 points and 7.0 assists per game in this series against the Magic. He will look to out-duel Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, who is quietly stuffing the stat sheet with 25.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per contest.

The nightcap tips off at 9:30 PM EDT, featuring the Houston Rockets hosting the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are the underdogs despite being up 3-2 in the series, which does make sense as the Rockets have won two straight after going down 3-0, and now play tonight at home in Houston.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

We’ve seen time and time again that the sharpest bettors are the ones who act quickly to secure their capital before the lines move. Getting started and claiming your welcome offer ahead of the Lakers vs. Rockets game is a straightforward process: