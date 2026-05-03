BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Pistons-Magic, MLB, NHL Games Sunday

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Before the Pistons and Magic tip-off this afternoon, new sports bettors can dive into the action by using a BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to claim a highly lucrative welcome offer.







The exact structure of this promotion depends entirely on your location. New users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can activate a special offer to bet $10 on today’s slate and receive a $150 bonus if their bet wins. Meanwhile, users in all other participating US states have access to a massive $1,500 first bet offer, meaning you can wager up to $1,500 on your initial bet and get it back in bonus bets if the ticket doesn’t cash.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA Game 7 Matchups

Before the Pistons and Magic take the court, new players can secure this generous welcome bonus. Depending on your location, BetMGM provides distinct offers for bettors looking to build their bankroll.

Review the table below to ensure you are locking in the correct promotional code for your state:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 3rd, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Details: Unlock a $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet Offer

For fans gearing up for the postseason clash between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic, navigating this BetMGM promotion is a breeze. If you reside in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you can unlock a highly rewarding Bet $10, Get $150 offer. Simply place a $10 wager on any eligible market—perhaps you’ve spotted a longshot prop you love—and if your bet wins, BetMGM will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets alongside your standard cash payout.

For sports bettors in all other participating US states, BetMGM provides a substantial $1,500 first bet offer to use during the NBA playoffs. Under this promotion, new customers can confidently wager up to $1,500 on either the Pistons or the Magic with their initial bet. If your opening wager falls short, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in the form of bonus bets, giving you a crucial second chance to stay in the game.

Take Advantage of BetMGM NBA Bonus Tonight

It is never too early to look at the consensus odds and figure out where the smart money is moving. Here is the complete rundown of tonight’s scheduled NBA matchups and the latest futures prices and game lines from BetMGM:

Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons Spread: DET -8.5 (-110) | ORL +8.5 (-110) Moneyline: DET -333 | ORL +260 Total: 202.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers Spread: CLE -8.5 (-102) | TOR +8.5 (-118) Moneyline: CLE -333 | TOR +260 Total: 211.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)



Tonight’s Matchup Highlights

Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons

We put a lot of stock into advanced metrics, and the Pistons enter tonight’s contest as 8.5-point home favorites backed by a positive 2.8 Net Rating through six games of this playoff series. Detroit’s offense heavily relies on Cade Cunningham, who is putting together a spectacular stretch, averaging an explosive 32.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. To keep this game within the number and offer any spread value, the Magic will need a big performance from Paolo Banchero. The star forward is currently anchoring Orlando’s attack with 24.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per contest against the Pistons these playoffs.

Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Oddsmakers have positioned Cleveland as an 8.5-point home favorite, expecting them to win big at home against Toronto. Donovan Mitchell leads the charge for Cleveland with 23.3 points per game in these playoffs. However, Toronto counters with a lethal scoring duo: RJ Barrett (24.3 PPG) and Scottie Barnes, who is stuffing the stat sheet with 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game.

How to Sign Up With the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer ahead of the Pistons and Magic matchup is a simple process. Follow these quick steps to ensure your promotion is properly activated before the game tips off: