BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Pistons-Cavs, PGA, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can maximize their value ahead of the NBA Playoffs by utilizing BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. Most new players will have access to a $1,500 first-bet offer, providing a safety net that refunds a losing first wager in bonus bets up to a $1,500 maximum. Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can activate a “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” promotion with bonus code TOP150. Click here to start signing up.

This could be one of the last days of the playoffs with two games in one night. New players on BetMGM Sportsbook can raise the stakes on either matchup with these promos. Go all in on Pistons-Cavaliers or Spurs-Timberwolves.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Delivers $1,500 First Bet

Before placing your wagers on the postseason clash between the San Antonio Spurs and the Minnesota Timberwolves, review the details of the latest BetMGM welcome offers available in your state below:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On May 15, 2026

For those looking to wager on the upcoming Spurs and Timberwolves matchup, BetMGM provides straightforward promotional value. If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, placing a simple $10 opening wager activates a regional offer. If that initial bet wins, BetMGM awards $150 in bonus bets to add to your bankroll.

For new users in all other participating states, the platform offers a substantial safety net. You can place an initial wager on either the Spurs or Timberwolves with the assurance of a $1,500 first-bet offer. If your opening wager loses, BetMGM refunds the exact stake amount, up to $1,500, as bonus bets, ensuring you have a second opportunity to get back into the action.

These bonus bets provide excellent flexibility across the sports calendar. Beyond the NBA playoffs, bettors can seamlessly use their promotional funds to wager on the ongoing NHL playoffs, daily MLB regular-season matchups, or golf’s highly anticipated PGA Championship.

Friday Night NBA Betting Preview, Odds

If you are looking to get in on the latest postseason action, here is a look at the current NBA odds from BetMGM:

San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Moneyline: Spurs -222 / Timberwolves +180 Spread: Spurs -5.5 (-110) / Timberwolves +5.5 (-110) Total: O/U 219.5 (O -105 / U -115)

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Moneyline: Cavaliers -175 / Pistons +145 Spread: Cavaliers -4.5 (-105) / Pistons +4.5 (-115) Total: O/U 210.5 (O -110 / U -110)



The upcoming NBA slate features a pair of intriguing postseason matchups. The San Antonio Spurs arrive as 5.5-point favorites over the Timberwolves. The Spurs have been dominant in the playoffs, fueled largely by Victor Wembanyama. The standout center is averaging 20.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, and a staggering 4.2 blocks per game. Minnesota will lean heavily on Anthony Edwards, who is pacing the Timberwolves with 21.3 points per game, to try and break through the San Antonio defense.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Detroit Pistons as 4.5-point favorites. This game showcases an elite point guard duel. Detroit’s Cade Cunningham has been on an absolute tear this postseason, averaging 30.0 points and 7.7 assists per game while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. He will go toe-to-toe with Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell, who is putting up 26.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per contest to help guide the Cavaliers.

Getting Started With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Activating your promotional offer ahead of the Spurs vs. Timberwolves matchup is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to secure your welcome bonus: