BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Pistons-Cavs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Jumpstart your new account by inputting the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 before tonight’s NBA postseason action. Utilize a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus for games like Pistons vs. Cavaliers and more. Click here to sign up.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 For NBA Postseason Games

Claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Review the table below to identify the specific BetMGM bonus code available in your market:

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed May 11th, 2026 Offers Verified By WTOP

BetMGM Bonus Code Details: Unlocking Your Welcome Offer

Depending on the state you are betting from, BetMGM has tailored its welcome promotion to offer excellent utility as you prepare to wager on tonight’s Cavaliers vs. Pistons game and more. For new users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the BetMGM bonus code unlocks a lucrative “Bet $10, Get $150” opportunity. Simply register your new account, place a $10 wager on the game, and if that bet grades as a winner, you will receive $150 in bonus bets to deploy on future markets.

For sports fans in all other eligible U.S. states where BetMGM operates, the $1,500 First Bet offer is the primary vehicle for value. This promotion allows you to place your first wager with built-in bankroll protection. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM refunds your stake as bonus bets, capping out at a generous $1,500. This provides a clear, second-chance opportunity to capitalize on NBA playoff data without absorbing the full financial impact of an early loss.

BetMGM NBA Markets Tonight

If you are looking to invest in tonight’s postseason basketball action, here is a snapshot of the current odds:

Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers Moneyline: Cavaliers -170 | Pistons +140 Spread: Cavaliers -3.5 (-110) | Pistons +3.5 (-110) Total: O/U 213.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers Moneyline: Thunder -600 | Lakers +425 Spread: Thunder -11.5 (-110) | Lakers +11.5 (-110) Total: O/U 215.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)



The Detroit Pistons head into Cleveland up 2-1 in the series, boasting a 4-1 straight-up record over their last five games while covering the spread in 80% of those contests. Detroit’s offensive production runs directly through Cade Cunningham. His usage rate has translated into spectacular postseason numbers, averaging 30.2 points and 7.7 assists per game. He will be matched by Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell, who paces his squad with 25.1 points per playoff game. The Cavaliers are currently experiencing a slight dip in efficiency, sitting at 2-3 against the spread over their last five games. Defending their home court will rely entirely on their defensive metrics and their ability to contain Cunningham.

In the late game, the Oklahoma City Thunder are massive 11.5-point road favorites against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Thunder enter with a flawless 7-0 record in the postseason and are 4-1 against the spread over their last five matchups, anchored by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s steady output of 28.3 points and 7 assists per night in the postseason. Injury reports will heavily influence this matchup; Oklahoma City will be without Jalen Williams (20.5 PPG), while the Lakers are missing Luka Dončić. Sidelining Dončić forces Los Angeles to lean heavily on LeBron James (23.1 PPG, 7.8 APG) as they attempt to extend their seaosn.

Diversifying Your Portfolio: Avalanche vs. Wild And Today’s MLB Games

Savvy sports bettors understand that identifying positive expected value extends beyond the basketball court. Once your account is active, the promotional value gained from your BetMGM bonus code can also be utilized across other major markets. Additionally, today’s expansive Major League Baseball slate offers numerous opportunities to target starting pitching metrics, barrel rates, and specialized player props. Distributing your initial wager or subsequent bonus bets across these different sports is a proven, data-backed recipe for success when building your bankroll.

Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

To activate this promotional offer ahead of the matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons, you must follow a rigid sequence of steps. First, create and register a new account with BetMGM here by inputting your standard personal information.

During the sign-up process, enter the bonus code TOP1500 to redeem the offer you are eligible for.

Once your account is verified, initiate a qualifying deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment gateways. After this deposit clears, your account is officially funded, and you are ready to place your qualifying wager on tonight’s action.