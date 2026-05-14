BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Phillies-Red Sox, Any MLB Game

Sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to claim a highly lucrative welcome offer. New players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can take advantage of a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promotion with bonus code TOP150. Click here to get started.
This is a prime opportunity to lock in a bonus on Thursday’s MLB action. New players can start making picks on Dodgers-Giants, Braves-Cubs, Red Sox-Phillies and more with BetMGM Sportsbook.
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet
If you are looking to get in on the baseball action, take advantage of the latest promotional offers available. Below is a breakdown of the current BetMGM bonus codes and sign-up offers depending on your location.
|Location
|Bonus Code
|Offer
|Minimum Deposit
|Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia
|TOP150
|Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins
|$10
|All other participating US states
|TOP1500
|$1,500 First Bet Offer (bonus bets back if first wager loses)
|$10
New users signing up for BetMGM have access to introductory offers depending on their location. Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a “Bet $10, Get $150” welcome bonus, which awards $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager is a winner.
For users residing in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, BetMGM exclusively provides the $1,500 first bet promotion. This ensures that new players across the country can place their first MLB wager with confidence, knowing their initial stake is protected up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet does not cash.
Thursday Night MLB Betting Preview, Odds
Once you have claimed your welcome offer, you can apply your bonus bets to the upcoming MLB schedule. Here is a look at the current odds and lines for the upcoming games:
- San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Moneyline: Dodgers -175 / Giants +145
- Runline: Dodgers -1.5 (+125) / Giants +1.5 (-149)
- Total: 8 (Over -118 / Under -102)
- Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves
- Moneyline: Braves -169 / Cubs +140
- Runline: Braves -1.5 (+125) / Cubs +1.5 (-149)
- Total: 7.5 (Over -118 / Under -102)
- Philadelphia Phillies at Boston Red Sox
- Moneyline: Red Sox -110 / Phillies -110
- Runline: Red Sox +1.5 (-189) / Phillies -1.5 (+155)
- Total: 7 (Over -120 / Under +100)
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves The Braves step onto the diamond as sturdy moneyline favorites (-169), backed by starting pitcher Chris Sale. Sale has been highly effective over 49 innings pitched this season, boasting a 2.20 ERA and an elite 10.29 K/9 rate. Offensively, Atlanta brings plenty of firepower, headlined by Matt Olson’s stellar .295 batting average, 1.012 OPS, and 37 RBIs. They take on a Cubs squad sending Ben Brown to the mound.
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers A classic rivalry headlines the slate. The Dodgers hand the ball to Emmet Sheehan (4.79 ERA, 10.85 K/9), who will have to navigate a Giants lineup countered by San Francisco’s Landen Roupp (3.092 ERA, 10.51 K/9). Bettors taking the Dodgers on the runline (-1.5 at +125) will hope the Los Angeles bats come alive early. The Dodgers’ offense features dangerous left-handed hitters Shohei Ohtani (.796 OPS, 27 runs) and Max Muncy (.272 AVG, .917 OPS, 27 runs) who can change the complexion of a game with a single swing.
How to Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500
Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. To activate your preferred offer and begin betting on the MLB slate, follow these simple steps:
- Create an Account: Navigate to the BetMGM website by clicking on any of the links on this page. Begin the registration process by creating a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information, such as your full name, email address, physical address, and date of birth, to verify your identity and confirm you are at least 21 years of age.
- Enter the Proper Promo Code: While filling out your registration details, you will be prompted to enter a bonus code. It is critical to use the correct code for your location:
- If you are registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, enter the promo code TOP150 to unlock the “Bet $10, Get $150” offer.
- If you are in any other participating state, use the promo code TOP1500 to secure the $1,500 First Bet Offer.
- Fund Your Account: Once your account is fully registered and verified, head to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods (such as a debit card, PayPal, or online bank transfer) in order to activate the offer.
- Place Your First Wager: With your account funded and your promo code locked in, you are ready to browse the MLB odds and place your qualifying bet on any of the upcoming matchups.