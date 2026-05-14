BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Phillies-Red Sox, Any MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to claim a highly lucrative welcome offer. New players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can take advantage of a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promotion with bonus code TOP150. Click here to get started.

This is a prime opportunity to lock in a bonus on Thursday’s MLB action. New players can start making picks on Dodgers-Giants, Braves-Cubs, Red Sox-Phillies and more with BetMGM Sportsbook.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet

If you are looking to get in on the baseball action, take advantage of the latest promotional offers available. Below is a breakdown of the current BetMGM bonus codes and sign-up offers depending on your location.

Location Bonus Code Offer Minimum Deposit Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia TOP150 Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins $10 All other participating US states TOP1500 $1,500 First Bet Offer (bonus bets back if first wager loses) $10

New users signing up for BetMGM have access to introductory offers depending on their location. Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a “Bet $10, Get $150” welcome bonus, which awards $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager is a winner.

For users residing in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, BetMGM exclusively provides the $1,500 first bet promotion. This ensures that new players across the country can place their first MLB wager with confidence, knowing their initial stake is protected up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet does not cash.

Thursday Night MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Once you have claimed your welcome offer, you can apply your bonus bets to the upcoming MLB schedule. Here is a look at the current odds and lines for the upcoming games:

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline: Dodgers -175 / Giants +145 Runline: Dodgers -1.5 (+125) / Giants +1.5 (-149) Total: 8 (Over -118 / Under -102)

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves Moneyline: Braves -169 / Cubs +140 Runline: Braves -1.5 (+125) / Cubs +1.5 (-149) Total: 7.5 (Over -118 / Under -102)

Philadelphia Phillies at Boston Red Sox Moneyline: Red Sox -110 / Phillies -110 Runline: Red Sox +1.5 (-189) / Phillies -1.5 (+155) Total: 7 (Over -120 / Under +100)



Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves The Braves step onto the diamond as sturdy moneyline favorites (-169), backed by starting pitcher Chris Sale. Sale has been highly effective over 49 innings pitched this season, boasting a 2.20 ERA and an elite 10.29 K/9 rate. Offensively, Atlanta brings plenty of firepower, headlined by Matt Olson’s stellar .295 batting average, 1.012 OPS, and 37 RBIs. They take on a Cubs squad sending Ben Brown to the mound.

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers A classic rivalry headlines the slate. The Dodgers hand the ball to Emmet Sheehan (4.79 ERA, 10.85 K/9), who will have to navigate a Giants lineup countered by San Francisco’s Landen Roupp (3.092 ERA, 10.51 K/9). Bettors taking the Dodgers on the runline (-1.5 at +125) will hope the Los Angeles bats come alive early. The Dodgers’ offense features dangerous left-handed hitters Shohei Ohtani (.796 OPS, 27 runs) and Max Muncy (.272 AVG, .917 OPS, 27 runs) who can change the complexion of a game with a single swing.

How to Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. To activate your preferred offer and begin betting on the MLB slate, follow these simple steps: