BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Phillies-Padres, Any MLB Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Today, new users can unlock an incredible edge on the MLB slate by utilizing a BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. We put a lot of stock in finding the right introductory promotions, and depending on your location, this welcome offer provides excellent bankroll flexibility.







Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can choose between a “bet $10, get $150 bonus if your bet wins” promotion or a $1,500 first-bet offer that refunds a losing initial wager in bonus bets. Meanwhile, users in all other participating U.S. states have exclusive access to the $1,500 first-bet offer, giving you the safety net needed to confidently back your favorite longshots on the diamond.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for MLB Welcome Offer

Whether you are looking to fade the public or back heavy favorites like the Braves and Phillies, MGM offers a few different introductory promotions to help you find an analytical edge.

Below is a quick overview of the current regional offers and bonus codes to get you started ahead of the first pitch:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 27th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code: Up to $1,500 First Bet Offer or Bet $10, Get $150

New customers signing up with BetMGM can take advantage of generous welcome offers ahead of this next slate of MLB games. We’ve seen time and time again that protecting your initial bankroll is crucial, and users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have the unique opportunity to choose between two different promotions. Bettors in these eligible states can opt for a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus if their initial wager cashes, or they can select a $1,500 first-bet offer, which refunds a losing first wager in bonus bets up to $1,500.

For users registering in all other participating U.S. states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, BetMGM exclusively provides the $1,500 first-bet offer. It does stand to reason that this is a prime opportunity to place your first bet on exciting matchups with total confidence. If your initial read on the consensus odds comes up short, you will receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to the $1,500 maximum limit.

Take Advantage of the BetMGM MLB Bonus Today

Before locking in your first wager using a BetMGM bonus code, it is vital to scan the upcoming slate and identify market inefficiencies. Here is a look at today’s schedule along with the latest odds (moneyline, runline, and total):

Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres (4:10 PM ET) Moneyline: Phillies -154 / Padres +125 Runline: Phillies -1.5 (+115) / Padres +1.5 (-139) Total: O/U 7.5 (Over +100 / Under -120)

Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox (6:45 PM ET) Moneyline: Braves -133 / Red Sox +110 Runline: Braves -1.5 (+135) / Red Sox +1.5 (-161) Total: O/U 8 (Over -110 / Under -110)



The early window offers a compelling clash as the Philadelphia Phillies visit the San Diego Padres. The Phillies enter as road favorites, backed by a dominant pitching performance from Cristopher Sánchez. The pitcher boasts a staggering 1.618 ERA and a 10.7 K/9 rate across 72.1 innings. He will face Padres pitcher Walker Buehler, who has struggled to find his form with a 5.05 ERA over 46.1 innings. San Diego pitchers will have to navigate around Kyle Schwarber, who anchors the Philadelphia lineup with 21 home runs, 37 RBIs, and a .971 OPS.

Later in the evening, the action shifts as the Atlanta Braves take on the Boston Red Sox. Atlanta turns to Bryce Elder, who brings a stellar 1.966 ERA and a 0.990 WHIP into his matchup against Boston’s Connelly Early (3.333 ERA). The Braves’ offense will look to provide early run support behind slugger Matt Olson, who leads the charge with 14 home runs, 42 RBIs, and an .887 OPS.

How to Redeem the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Claiming your welcome offer is a simple process that only takes a few minutes, allowing you to quickly get back to analyzing the futures prices and daily matchups. Before the first pitch is thrown in tonight’s games, follow these quick steps to get started:

Create an Account: Download the BetMGM app or visit their website to register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address. Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration process, you will be prompted to enter a promo code. If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, enter bonus code TOP150. If you are registering in any other participating state, enter bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier section and deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods (such as online banking, credit/debit card, or PayPal).

As soon as your initial $10 deposit clears, your account is activated and ready to go. Whether you decide to place your qualifying wager on Walker Buehler as a home underdog or back Connelly Early and the Red Sox, you can enjoy the action knowing your introductory BetMGM bonus is locked in.