BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for PGA Championship, MMA, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can activate the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to unlock a high-value welcome offer that works for the PGA Championship, any MLB game, and MMA on Netflix here .







Specifically, users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have the option of a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” Meanwhile, new customers in all other legal U.S. sports betting states exclusively receive the $1,500 First Bet Offer to get started.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Key Details

Here’s what you need to know about the BetMGM bonus code:

Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia get a straightforward “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion—if your initial $10 wager is a winner, you are credited with $150 in bonus bets.

Alternatively, users in these select states can opt for the $1,500 First Bet Offer, allowing them to wager up to $1,500 on their first bet and receive the full amount back in bonus bets if it happens to lose.

For new customers residing in all other participating U.S. states, BetMGM exclusively provides the $1,500 First Bet Offer.

This means you can confidently place your opening wager on the Pirates or the Phillies and other games Saturday knowing that if your selection misses the mark, you will be refunded up to $1,500 in bonus bets for a second chance.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code

Securing your chosen promotional offer ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game is a quick, scannable process. Follow these exact steps to activate your bonus:

Register your account: Create a new profile with BetMGM by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm your state location. Apply the correct code: When prompted during sign-up, enter the bonus code assigned to your state. Use TOP150 if you are in MI, NJ, PA, or WV. If you are in any other participating legal sports betting state, use TOP1500. Fund your bankroll: Make a first deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods.

After your initial deposit clears, your welcome offer will be officially activated, leaving you ready to place your qualifying wager on the Phillies, the Pirates, or any other eligible MLB market on the board.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Pittsburgh Pirates

The Philadelphia Phillies (22-23) travel across the state to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (24-21) at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA. First pitch is scheduled for May 16, 2026, at 8:05 p.m. UTC. The Pirates come into this matchup boasting a winning record in front of their home crowd this season, while the Phillies will look to pull their road record back to .500 in this rivalry clash.

Oddsmakers currently have the visiting Philadelphia Phillies listed as the betting favorites. In the 2026 campaign, the Phillies have been reliable when laying the juice, posting a 17-11 record in that role. Conversely, the Pittsburgh Pirates enter as home underdogs, a position where they have gone 1-1 on the season.

Looking at broader situational trends, the Pirates have defended PNC Park effectively, accumulating a 13-11 home record. They are fueled by an offense that is hitting .251 collectively with 220 RBIs and a solid .337 on-base percentage. The Phillies bring a 10-11 road record into the contest, relying on a lineup that has batted .235 with 184 RBIs and a .301 OBP so far this year. When on the road, Philadelphia has seen the total go over the number in 42.8% of their matchups, while the under has hit in 52.3% of those contests.