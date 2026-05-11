BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for NHL Playoffs, Thunder-Lakers, MLB Games

Set up your new account with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to unlock a $1,500 first bet safety net or a $150 bonus offer depending on your location. These offers come at a perfect time with Game 4 of the Lakers-Thunder series, MLB games, and NHL Playoffs tonight. Click here to get in on the action.
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer Details
|BetMGM Bonus Code
|TOP1500
|New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|Bet $10 Get $150
|New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY)
|$1,500 First Bet Offer
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Promotion Confirmed
|May 11th, 2026
|Information Verified By
|WTOP
Leveraging the right promotional offer allows bettors to take calculated risks on playoff markets. The $1,500 first-bet offer grants you the flexibility to back either the Pistons or Cavaliers with an initial wager up to $1,500. If your prediction falls short, BetMGM refunds your entire stake in bonus bets, essentially offering a second chance to capitalize on market inefficiencies.
Alternatively, the $150 bonus—available exclusively to users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV—is a high-upside option for smaller bankrolls. By placing a qualifying $10 wager, you can translate a single winning ticket into a 15-to-1 payout in bonus bets.
BetMGM Odds For Pistons vs. Cavs Game 4
|Bet Type
|Detroit Pistons
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Spread
|+3.5 (-110)
|-3.5 (-110)
|Moneyline
|+140
|-170
|Total Points
|Over 213.5 (-110)
|Under 213.5 (-110)
The data presents a compelling situational narrative for this matchup. Historically, Cleveland has been highly reliable on their home floor, posting a 6-1 record against the spread (ATS) in their last seven games as a home favorite while holding an undefeated home record in the postseason. Furthermore, the total has eclipsed the number in six of those seven contests. Conversely, the Pistons have struggled on the road, going 1-3 straight up as the visiting team over their last four games. However, total bettors should note that the Over has cashed in six of Detroit’s last eight games following a loss, indicating a strong tendency for high-variance, high-scoring bounce-back performances.
Diving into the underlying metrics, the Detroit Pistons maintain a clear efficiency advantage. Detroit posted an 8.4 Net Rating during the season, heavily outpacing Cleveland’s 4.1 mark. This offensive superiority has translated directly to the postseason, where the Pistons are outscoring the Cavaliers 109 to 104.7 points per game in this series. Detroit also controls the glass with a 53.2% Total Rebound Percentage compared to Cleveland’s 50.8%—a critical underlying factor for generating second-chance points and securing covers in tight playoff environments.
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Sign Up Steps
Getting started and claiming your welcome offer requires just a few straightforward steps. Follow this logical path to activate your chosen promotion:
- Create an Account: Click here to register. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, including your full name, date of birth, email address, and home address.
- Enter the Bonus Code: Input the bonus code TOP1500 to secure the offer you qualify for.
- Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier section. You must process a minimum deposit of $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods.
- Place Your Wager: Head to the NBA betting markets and place your qualifying first bet on the Pistons vs. Cavaliers game to officially trigger your promotional offer.