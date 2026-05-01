BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for NBA Playoffs + MLB Games Tonight

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As the NBA playoffs continue tonight, new users can secure a serious analytical edge by using a BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to claim an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the next NBA playoff game, along with the NHL playoffs and MLB regular season games.







Depending on your location, this promotion offers incredible upside. Bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can unlock a bet $10, get $150 bonus if your bet wins offer. For players in all other participating US states, BetMGM provides a $1,500 first-bet offer, meaning you can fire away up to $1,500 on your initial wager and get it back in bonus bets if the market doesn’t break your way.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA, NHL Playoff Bonus

Before the Pistons and Magic square off tonight, new players can secure a highly valuable welcome offer to deploy on the game. Depending on your state, you can claim one of two different promotions using the corresponding bonus code below.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 1st, 2026

Maximizing Value: Bet $10, Get $150 or Claim a $1,500 First Bet Offer

For NBA fans located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the BetMGM bonus code unlocks a highly lucrative “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. To capitalize on this edge, simply register a new account, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $10 wager on tonight’s matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic. If your bet hits, BetMGM will reward your account with $150 in bonus bets on top of your standard cash payout. It goes without saying that this provides an excellent boost to your bankroll as the postseason pushes forward.

If you are betting from any other participating US state outside of those four, you have access to BetMGM’s premier $1,500 First Bet Offer. This allows you to take a swing at a bigger payout or target a longshot with total peace of mind. Whether you are backing the Pistons as road favorites or betting on the Magic, you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet. If that wager happens to lose, BetMGM refunds your entire stake in the form of bonus bets, giving you a valuable second chance to stay in the game and hunt for better futures prices.

Take Advantage of BetMGM NBA Bonus Code Tonight

Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic Moneyline: Pistons -161 | Magic +135 Spread: Pistons -3.5 (-105) | Magic +3.5 (-115) Total: O/U 211.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets Moneyline: Lakers +150 | Rockets -182 Spread: Lakers +3.5 (-102) | Rockets -3.5 (-118) Total: O/U 206.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)



When breaking down tonight’s slate, we put a lot of stock in injury reports and usage rates. In tonight’s primary matchup, Detroit is leaning heavily on the electric production of Cade Cunningham. He is logging over 40 minutes a night while posting a staggering 32.6 points and 7.0 assists per game in this series. On the flip side, Orlando enters the contest up 3-2 in the series, boasting an incredibly profitable 80% spread cover rate in that span. However, the Magic are missing Franz Wagner (calf) and Jonathan Isaac (knee). This creates obvious value on Paolo Banchero props; he already averages 25.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists on a massive 31.0% usage rate, and he will be forced to carry the load tonight.

Meanwhile, the clash between the Lakers and Rockets offers its own set of market inefficiencies due to star-studded injury reports. The Lakers are without Luka Dončić (hamstring), leaving LeBron James (22.2 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 8.4 APG) to shoulder the primary playmaking duties. They face a battered Houston squad missing Kevin Durant, Fred VanVleet, and Steven Adams. Houston has successfully turned to its youth to fill the void, anchored by Alperen Sengun (21.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG) and Amen Thompson (19.4 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 6.2 APG).

How to Sign Up With the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting set up for the May 1, 2026, tip-off between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic at 07:00 PM EDT is a straightforward process. First, new users will need to create and register an account with standard personal information.

During the sign-up process, make sure you apply the correct promo code for your specific betting market:

Use bonus code TOP150 if you are registering in MI, NJ, PA, or WV.

if you are registering in MI, NJ, PA, or WV. Use bonus code TOP1500 if you are located in all other participating states.

Once your profile is active, deposit a minimum of $10 using one of the platform’s secure banking methods to activate the offer. After funding your account, you are locked in to place your qualifying wager and start exploiting the value on tonight’s NBA schedule.