BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB Games Friday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can redeem BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to claim a $1,500 first bet ahead of the upcoming NBA postseason action, highlighted by the New York Knicks taking on the Philadelphia 76ers. Customers in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can unlock a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets” offer with bonus code TOP150. Click here to activate either offer.

These promos provide players with opportunities to go all in on the NBA Playoffs or any other sport this week. BetMGM Sportsbook is raising the stakes on all the action for first-time players.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Delivers $1,500 First Bet

Whether backing the New York Knicks on the road or favoring the Philadelphia 76ers at home, securing the right sign-up offer provides a clear advantage for your postseason betting experience. Below is a breakdown of the current BetMGM promo codes and welcome offers available for new users:

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 or TOP150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV) New User Offer $1,500 First Bet or Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bonus Last Verified On May 8, 2026

If you are gearing up for the Eastern Conference matchup between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, the latest BetMGM promo offers immediate value. For new users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, BetMGM provides a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promotion. Place a $10 wager on the Knicks, 76ers, or any eligible market, and if the ticket cashes, you will receive $150 in bonus bets for future wagers.

For customers residing in all other eligible U.S. states, BetMGM offers a $1,500 first bet offer. Place your initial wager with confidence; if it happens to lose, BetMGM refunds the entire stake in the form of bonus bets, up to $1,500. This structure acts as an excellent safety net as you dive into the NBA playoffs.

Friday Night NBA Betting Preview, Odds

Before tip-off, be sure to review the latest betting markets for the upcoming playoff matchups. Here are the current BetMGM odds for the slate:

New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers Moneyline: 76ers -118 / Knicks -102 Spread: 76ers -1.5 (-110) / Knicks +1.5 (-110) Total: O/U 214.5

San Antonio Spurs @ Minnesota Timberwolves Moneyline: Timberwolves +170 / Spurs -208 Spread: Timberwolves +4.5 (+100) / Spurs -4.5 (-120) Total: O/U 216.5



The schedule features a critical Eastern Conference clash as the New York Knicks face the Philadelphia 76ers. The Knicks rely on a highly efficient offense, paced by point guard Jalen Brunson, who is averaging 27.4 points and 5.8 assists per game. They face a 76ers squad anchored by the potent tandem of Tyrese Maxey (25.2 points, 6.0 assists) and Joel Embiid (25.2 points, 8.0 rebounds). Oddsmakers expect a tight contest, listing Philadelphia as narrow 1.5-point home favorites.

Later on the schedule, the San Antonio Spurs hit the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Spurs sit as 4.5-point favorites, backed by Victor Wembanyama’s two-way output of 19.0 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. He has been perfectly complemented by Stephon Castle’s team-leading 19.6 points per game. The Timberwolves will counter with Anthony Edwards (17.3 points) and Julius Randle (18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds) as they look to defend their home court and secure an upset.

How to Get Started With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Ready to get in on the action for the New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers matchup? Claiming this welcome offer requires a straightforward process. Follow these structured steps to activate the promotion before tip-off:

Create an Account: Navigate to the BetMGM platform and register for a new account. Provide standard personal information, such as your name, address, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During registration, input the specific code for your region. In Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, use BetMGM bonus code TOP150. In all other eligible states, enter BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: With the account funded, go to the NBA markets and place a qualifying bet to activate the offer fully.

Whether unlocking the $150 bonus or utilizing the $1,500 First Bet Offer, bettors now have a clear path to extracting maximum value from the NBA postseason with BetMGM.