BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for MLB, Thunder-Spurs Game 6

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New users can take advantage of a massive welcome offer ahead of the Western Conference Finals Game 6 between the Thunder and Spurs by applying the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 during registration. The BetMGM new user bonus allows new players from MI, NJ, PA, and WV to get $150 in bonus bets if they wager $10 on the game and it wins. Meanwhile, users from all other legal online sports betting states can wager up to $1,500 on their first bet and get it back in bonus bets if they happen to lose. Click here to get started.







BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA Action

Whether you are looking for value by backing the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road or swallowing the points with the San Antonio Spurs at home, claiming your sign-up offer is a straightforward process. Below is a breakdown of the current welcome promotions available for this highly anticipated matchup:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 28th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Details: Claim Up to $1,500 or a $150 Bonus

For bettors looking to extract maximum value from the upcoming matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, the BetMGM bonus code unlocks two distinct welcome offers depending on your location. New users residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will claim a special “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. To capitalize on this offer, simply sign up and place a $10 wager on the game; if your bet wins, your account will be credited with $150 in bonus bets.

For new customers in all other legal U.S. sports betting states, BetMGM provides a massive $1,500 first-bet offer. It does stand to reason that having this safety net allows you to aggressively target a lucrative longshot or a plus-money moneyline with added peace of mind. If your first bet on the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs happens to lose, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500, allowing you to keep your bankroll alive to hunt for futures prices down the line.

Thunder-Spurs Betting Preview via BetMGM

The Oklahoma City Thunder will square off against the San Antonio Spurs in a pivotal Western Conference Finals matchup tonight, at 8:30 PM ET. With five games already completed in this fiercely contested best-of-seven series, the playoff implications are massive as both squads battle for a ticket to the NBA Finals.

Thunder vs. Spurs Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Spread +3.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110) Moneyline +135 -161 Total Points Over 218.5 (-115) Under 218.5 (-105)

Odds as of May 28, 2026 from BetMGM odds.

Statistically, both units are highly efficient and putting up strong offensive numbers in this series. The Oklahoma City Thunder are averaging 113.8 points and 43.4 rebounds per game through the first five matchups, compared to the San Antonio Spurs’ 112.0 points and 47.2 rebounds per contest. Throughout the entire postseason run, both squads have been incredibly sharp, with the Oklahoma City Thunder posting a Net Rate of 11.2 and the San Antonio Spurs close behind with a 10.8 Net Rate. Defensively, the San Antonio Spurs have held opponents to 106.0 points per game in the playoffs, slightly edging out the Oklahoma City Thunder, who allow 107.5 points per game.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Securing your welcome offer before tip-off is a simple, straightforward process. To activate the promotion, new users will need to create and register an account with BetMGM by providing standard personal information—such as their name, email address, date of birth, and phone number—to verify their identity and location.

During the registration process, be sure to enter the correct bonus code for your region to lock in your edge. Bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia should use the bonus code TOP150 to opt into the “Bet $10, Get $150” offer. New users in all other legal sports betting states must enter the bonus code TOP1500 to secure the $1,500 first-bet offer.

Once your account is successfully registered and the appropriate bonus code is applied, you must make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. After your deposit clears, your chosen promotional offer will be fully activated, arming you with the capital needed to attack the betting board for the upcoming playoff action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs.