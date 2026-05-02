BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for MLB, NBA, Sixers-Celtics Game 7

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are tired of sweating out simple win/loss wagers without a safety net, new users can lock in a massive welcome offer ahead of the next NBA game by utilizing the BetMGM bonus code here. Depending on where you are putting your action down, this promotion offers some serious value for tonight’s hardwood matchups.

For most of us across participating states, we can claim a hefty $1,500 first-bet offer. That means you can wager up to $1,500 on your initial bet, and if it doesn’t hit, BetMGM returns it in bonus bets. However, if you are handicapping from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you get a distinct “Bet $10, Win $150” in bonus bets promo if your first wager on this Celtics-76ers showdown—or any other NBA action—is a winner.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for Game 7

Whether you are backing the Philadelphia 76ers on the road or the Boston Celtics on their home floor at TD Garden, you can unlock incredible value when registering for a new account. Review the specific promotions and codes available for your location below before placing your wagers on tonight’s NBA action:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 2, 2026

Unlock a $1,500 First-Bet Offer or a $150 Bonus

As the Boston Celtics get set to host the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden for their NBA Postseason clash on May 2, 2026, at 7:30 PM EDT, new bettors can claim one of two premier sign-up offers depending on their location.

Fans watching the national broadcast on NBC/Peacock can use the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to claim a massive $1,500 First-Bet Offer. This is available to users in all participating US states outside of Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. I love using this type of offer to take a slightly bigger swing on an underdog or a complex parlay; if your initial wager comes up short, BetMGM refunds your stake with up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

If you are registering from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you must use a different, exclusive regional offer. New users in these four specific states do not have a choice between the two promos—you are locked into a highly valuable “Bet $10, Win $150” promotion using code TOP150. Simply place a $10 initial wager on either the Celtics or 76ers, and you will score $150 in bonus bets if your ticket cashes.

Betting Lines for NBA Games on Saturday and Sunday

Here is a look at the odds for the upcoming slate of NBA matchups. I always scan the morning line to find the best value for our wagers before the public moves the numbers:

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

Moneyline: Celtics -289 / 76ers +231

Celtics -289 / 76ers +231 Spread: Celtics -8.5 (-109) / 76ers +8.5 (-111)

Celtics -8.5 (-109) / 76ers +8.5 (-111) Total: 205.5 (Over -109 / Under -111)

Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons

Moneyline: Pistons -361 / Magic +282

Pistons -361 / Magic +282 Spread: Pistons -8.5 (-115) / Magic +8.5 (-105)

Pistons -8.5 (-115) / Magic +8.5 (-105) Total: 203.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers

Moneyline: Cavaliers -314 / Raptors +251

Cavaliers -314 / Raptors +251 Spread: Cavaliers -8.5 (-101) / Raptors +8.5 (-120)

Cavaliers -8.5 (-101) / Raptors +8.5 (-120) Total: 211.5 (Over -108 / Under -112)

The marquee matchup is at TD Garden, where the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers. Handicapping this one, Boston brings an elite defense into the contest, holding opponents to just 102.8 points per game with a solid +4.4 net rating. Their offense flows through Jaylen Brown (24.5 PPG) and Jayson Tatum, a nightly double-double threat averaging 23.3 points and 10.7 rebounds.

I would consider keying Tatum in a player performance double. On the Philadelphia side, Tyrese Maxey has been spectacular, posting 26.3 points and 6.5 assists per game. Big man Joel Embiid is day-to-day with an abdomen injury, but when he is on the floor, he generates 26.0 points and 8.0 boards.

How to Use the BetMGM Bonus Code

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer ahead of the matchup between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers is a straightforward process. To ensure you activate the promotion correctly and get to the fun part—building those winning tickets—simply follow these steps:

Create and Register an Account: Begin the sign-up process here. You will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Correct BetMGM Bonus Code: During the registration phase, ensure you input the specific code tied to your state’s promotion. New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia must use the bonus code TOP150. Bettors registering from all other participating states should enter the bonus code TOP1500. Make a Qualifying Deposit: After your account is successfully registered and verified, you will need to fund it. Deposit at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure methods to fully activate the offer. Place Your First Bet: With your account funded, navigate to the NBA section. You can now place your initial wager on the Celtics vs. 76ers postseason clash at TD Garden or any other eligible betting market.

By completing these steps with the proper bonus code and minimum deposit, your account will be successfully activated and ready for the NBA action.

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