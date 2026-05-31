BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for MLB Games Sunday

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Surviving the daily grind of a Major League Baseball season requires a solid bankroll and a sharp eye for market value. New users can take advantage of this welcome offer ahead of today’s MLB slate by using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to wager on today’s action. Click the links here or below to get started.







Depending on your state, the details of the BetMGM bonus offer provide unique ways to build your bankroll. Users located in MI, NJ, PA, and WV have a choice between a “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” promotion and a $1,500 first bet offer. For users in all other participating US states, the $1,500 first bet offer is exclusively available to help safeguard your opening wager on the diamond.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for MLB Bonus

Before you lock in your picks, let’s look at the offers available. Here is everything you need to know about claiming your sign-up bonus:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 31st, 2026

Claim Your $1,500 First Bet or $150 Bonus Offer

If you are signing up from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the BetMGM bonus code grants you the choice between two unique welcome offers. You can opt for a “bet $10, get $150” promotion, which awards $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager is a winner. Alternatively, you can select the $1,500 First Bet Offer. This option acts as an incredible safety net for your bankroll; if you wager up to $1,500 on a player prop for Cleveland Guardians starter Tanner Bibee and your bet loses, BetMGM will fully refund your initial stake in the form of bonus bets.

For new users located in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the sportsbook exclusively features the $1,500 First Bet Offer. This means whether you decide to lay money on the dominant Atlanta Braves (39-19) on the road or take a shot on a longshot like the Cincinnati Reds (29-27) as home underdogs, you can place your first wager with confidence. If that qualifying first bet comes up short, your account will be replenished with up to $1,500 in bonus bets to keep you in the action and hunting for value.

Take Advantage of BetMGM MLB Bonus Today

It is never too early to look at the betting markets to find where the sharp value lies. As these matchups approach their scheduled first pitches, here is a look at the odds for today’s MLB slate:

Milwaukee Brewers at Houston Astros: Brewers -1.5 (-106) / Astros +1.5 (-113) | O/U 7.5 (-110/-110) | Brewers -186 / Astros +156

Brewers -1.5 (-106) / Astros +1.5 (-113) | O/U 7.5 (-110/-110) | Brewers -186 / Astros +156 Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians: Red Sox -1.5 (+152) / Guardians +1.5 (-184) | O/U 7.5 (O -105 / U -115) | Red Sox -118 / Guardians +100

Red Sox -1.5 (+152) / Guardians +1.5 (-184) | O/U 7.5 (O -105 / U -115) | Red Sox -118 / Guardians +100 Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds: Braves -1.5 (+134) / Reds +1.5 (-162) | O/U 8.5 (O -115 / U -105) | Braves -124 / Reds +106

One of the most intriguing matchups on the board features the Milwaukee Brewers visiting the Houston Astros. Milwaukee starter Jacob Misiorowski takes the mound boasting a dominant 1.828 ERA and an absurd 14.063 K/9 rate, having already racked up 100 strikeouts. However, we’ve seen time and time again that elite pitching can be tested by veteran bats. He will face a Houston lineup anchored by Yordan Alvarez, who has crushed 20 home runs and holds a stellar 1.062 OPS. The odds favor Milwaukee, but Houston’s +156 moneyline presents an interesting longshot angle if you think Alvarez can get to the rookie early.

Another prime spot to analyze is the Atlanta Braves taking on the Cincinnati Reds. Spencer Strider brings his elite swing-and-miss stuff (11.077 K/9) to face a dynamic Reds offense highlighted by Elly De La Cruz, who has swiped 34 bases and hit 12 homers with a .274 average. Meanwhile, Atlanta’s Matt Olson provides plenty of pop on the other side, entering the contest with 15 home runs and 44 RBIs. With high-powered offenses and elite pitching on display, there are plenty of angles to consider when placing your first wager.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

It does stand to reason that before you start dissecting futures prices or daily run lines, you need to get your account properly funded. Getting started and securing your sign-up offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to create your account and claim your welcome bonus before the first pitch is thrown: