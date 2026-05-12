BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for MLB Games, Spurs-Wolves

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Signing up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 gives you one of two no-brainer welcome offers for tonight’s MLB games as well as Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game 5 tonight. Click here to unlock a $1,500 first bet safety net or a $150 bonus offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 For MLB, Wolves-Spurs

Review the table below to identify the exact offer parameters for your specific location:

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Confirmed On May 12th Offers Verified By WTOP

The BetMGM bonus code is engineered to provide new users with maximum flexibility and downside protection. If you are operating out of Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you get the “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion operates as a high-upside multiplier—if your initial $10 wager grades as a winner, your account is credited with $150 in bonus bets.

For users in all other legal participating states, the $1,500 First Bet Offer remains the standard. Whether you are backing the Chicago Cubs on the road, taking the Philadelphia Phillies on the moneyline, or looking at the Timberwolves vs. Spurs game, this safety net allows you to approach the slate with mitigated risk. Simply place your first wager up to $1,500, and if it does not hit, you will receive your initial wager back in bonus bets to deploy on future markets.

BetMGM MLB Odds Today

Maximizing the value of your welcome offer requires identifying the right entry points on the board. Here is a look at today’s MLB schedule, complete with the latest consensus moneyline, runline, and total (over/under) odds to help anchor your betting decisions:

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Moneyline: Yankees -150 | Orioles +125 Runline: Yankees -1.5 (+105) | Orioles +1.5 (-130) Total: 8.5 (Over -115 | Under -105)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Boston Red Sox Moneyline: Phillies -145 | Red Sox +120 Runline: Phillies -1.5 (+118) | Red Sox +1.5 (-145) Total: 8.5 (Over -102 | Under -118)

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves Moneyline: Cubs -102 | Braves -118 Runline: Cubs -1.5 (+155) | Braves +1.5 (-190) Total: 8.5 (Over -120 | Under +100)



The current slate offers several high-leverage data points. The New York Yankees travel to Camden Yards for a pivotal division clash against the Baltimore Orioles. Aaron Judge continues to generate massive power metrics for New York, boasting 16 home runs, 30 RBIs, and a towering 1.035 OPS. He will look to outduel Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson, who brings a highly productive profile into the matchup with nine homers and 21 RBIs.

Another marquee matchup features the Philadelphia Phillies visiting Fenway Park to battle the Boston Red Sox. Bryce Harper anchors the Phillies’ lineup with elite production, tallying 10 home runs, 24 RBIs, and a stellar .938 OPS. Meanwhile, the Red Sox will rely on Wilyer Abreu, who has driven the Boston offense with six homers, 18 RBIs, and a robust .850 OPS.

For those looking to get in on the action down south, the Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs. Matt Olson continues to be an offensive catalyst for Atlanta, leading the charge with 14 home runs, 36 RBIs, and a 1.031 OPS.

Hardwood Action: Wolves vs. Spurs Game 5

While the baseball diamond offers robust betting markets today, bettors can also look toward the hardwood for high-stakes NBA action with a huge Timberwolves vs. Spurs matchup tonight. The same strategic principles apply: utilizing your BetMGM bonus code provides a substantial safety net, allowing you to back either side in this pivotal playoff contest while effectively managing your bankroll risk.

Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Executing your promotional strategy is a straightforward process. Follow this step-by-step framework to secure your offer: