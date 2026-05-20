BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for MLB Games + Spurs-Thunder

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’re strapping in for a heavyweight NBA postseason duel on May 20, and new players can rev up their bankrolls with an elite BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 ahead of tonight’s Spurs vs. Thunder clash and a full day of MLB games here.







The BetMGM new user bonus allows new users from MI, NJ, PA, and WV to get a $150 bonus if they wager $10 and it wins. Meanwhile, users from all other legal online sports betting states can wager up to $1,500 on their first bet and get it back in bonus bets if they lose.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Key Details

MI, NJ, PA, WV Bonus Code: Use TOP150 to unlock the BetMGM Bet $10, Get $150 welcome offer.

Use to unlock the BetMGM welcome offer. All Other Participating States (except NY): Use TOP1500 to claim the $1,500 First Bet Offer .

Use TOP1500 to claim the . Eligibility: New users only; must be 21+ and physically present in a participating state.

New users only; must be and physically present in a participating state. Terms: Bonus bets and offer availability are subject to BetMGM’s full terms and conditions.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Unlock a $150 Bonus or $1,500 Offer

If you’re hunting for value in this high-stakes matchup, this BetMGM bonus code is your golden ticket. For bettors grinding in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia (using code TOP150), you can claim a Bet $10, Get $150 welcome offer. Simply drop a $10 wager on the Spurs or Thunder, and if your bet hits, you’re walking away with an extra $150 in bonus bets to keep your bankroll humming.

For our bettors in all other participating U.S. states outside of those four, you’re covered with a heavy-hitting $1,500 First Bet Offer using code TOP1500. You can fire your first bet at this San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City showdown knowing that if it doesn’t cover, BetMGM refunds your stake in bonus bets up to $1,500, giving you a crucial second chance during the playoffs.

Use BetMGM NBA Bonus Code on San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs travel into hostile territory to clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. We’re tuning into NBC/Peacock on May 20, 2026, at 07:30 PM CDT for this Round 3 Western Conference Finals brawl. San Antonio drew first blood, taking a 1-0 series lead, but desperation figures to kick in for a rebound-minded Thunder squad looking to fiercely defend their home court.

San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder Odds & Analysis

Here is where we dig into the trenches. The San Antonio Spurs are humming as underdogs, ripping into a four-game winning streak when catching points. They’ve also gone a blazing 5-1 against the spread (and straight-up) in their last six matchups against opponents with winning records. In Game 1, they bullied Oklahoma City on the glass, snatching a massive 70 total rebounds to the Thunder’s 50 to secure a 122-115 victory. San Antonio brings a suffocating +15.5 estimated net rating into tonight and yields a stingy 103.5 points per game.

On the flip side, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been absolute home-court juggernauts, boasting a 13-2 straight-up record at the Paycom Center against winning squads over their last 15. However, bettors need to look closely at their bounce-back ability: they are just 1-3 against the number following a loss in their last four attempts. OKC sports a +14.8 net rating and allows 106.6 points per contest, leaning on a defense that is 4-1 against top 10 scoring units over their last five games. They will need to slam the door on second-chance opportunities and violently protect the paint tonight.

How to Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code Offer

Ready to lock in your picks? Getting started is a breeze. Follow this playbook to claim your BetMGM bonus before tip-off: