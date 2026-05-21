BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for MLB Games, Cavs-Knicks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’ve got a fantastic slate of baseball ahead of us today, and there’s nothing better than stepping up to the plate with a massive safety net or a nice bonus in your back pocket. By signing up here with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500, new players can unlock some incredible value for today’s MLB action.

Depending on where you’re betting from, you’re looking at either a sweet “bet $10, win $150” promo or a massive $1,500 first-bet offer. Let’s break down how we can put this to work.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 TL;DR

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 21, 2026

As bettors, we’re always looking for leverage, and this BetMGM bonus code delivers exactly that. If you’re handicapping from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you must use code TOP150. This locks you into a simple, high-value strategy: bet just $10 on your first ticket, and if that wager wins, you’ll score a cool $150 in bonus bets. It’s a fantastic way to turn a small stake into a bankroll builder without taking on much risk.

For my friends in all other participating US states, you get to use bonus code TOP1500. This gives you exclusive access to a massive $1,500 first-bet offer. Here’s how I like to play this: we can take a swing on a slightly bigger underdog, build a lucrative exotic bet, or construct a runline parlay knowing we have a safety net.

If your opening wager doesn’t pan out, BetMGM steps up and refunds your entire stake (up to $1,500) in bonus bets. Whether we’re attacking the diamond or looking for a payout on the NBA’s Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup, this promo ensures we get a second chance to cash a winning ticket.

MLB Matchups and Odds for Thursday

Ready to get in the trenches and build that ticket? Here’s the morning line for today’s MLB slate:

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees

Moneyline: Yankees -162 / Blue Jays +135

Yankees -162 / Blue Jays +135 Runline: Yankees -1.5 (+128) / Blue Jays +1.5 (-154)

Yankees -1.5 (+128) / Blue Jays +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 (Over -103 / Under -118)

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins

Moneyline: Braves -142 / Marlins +119

Braves -142 / Marlins +119 Runline: Braves -1.5 (+118) / Marlins +1.5 (-145)

Braves -1.5 (+118) / Marlins +1.5 (-145) Total: 7.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

Moneyline: Diamondbacks -184 / Rockies +154

Diamondbacks -184 / Rockies +154 Runline: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+112) / Rockies +1.5 (-134)

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+112) / Rockies +1.5 (-134) Total: 9.0 (Over -115 / Under -105)

Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels

Moneyline: Angels -113 / Athletics -105

Angels -113 / Athletics -105 Runline: Angels +1.5 (-180) / Athletics -1.5 (+149)

Angels +1.5 (-180) / Athletics -1.5 (+149) Total: 8.0 (Over -116 / Under -104)

Two divisional clashes really stand out to me today. Up in the Bronx, we have an American League East showdown. The Yankees (30-19) are handing the ball to Carlos Rodón, who comes in with a shaky 5.625 ERA. He’s facing a tough test against the visiting Blue Jays (21-27) as road underdogs, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.280 average, 21 RBIs).

But New York has the ultimate equalizer in Aaron Judge. I’m looking at Judge to continue mashing; he boasts 16 home runs, 30 RBIs, and a stellar .975 OPS. Given Rodón’s ERA and the firepower in both dugouts, taking a look at the Over (8.5 at -103) is a great angle here.

Down in the National League East, the Braves (33-16) and Marlins square off in a pitching duel that has “under” written all over it. Atlanta is starting Spencer Strider, who brings a sparkling 2.455 ERA to the mound. Miami counters with workhorse Sandy Alcantara, who has racked up 75 strikeouts across 63.2 innings while maintaining a 3.534 ERA.

If we are backing the Braves on the moneyline or runline, we are leaning heavily on Matt Olson (14 homers, 41 RBIs, .958 OPS) to manufacture runs against a very tough pitcher.

BetMGM Bonus Code Guide for New Users

Getting your account funded and placing that first wager isn’t complicated. Let’s walk through the steps together so you can start chasing those bigger payouts:

Create an Account: Register your new account here. You’ll just need to provide standard info—like your name, date of birth, email, and physical address—to verify your identity. Enter the BetMGM Bonus Code: If you’re in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, plug in the bonus code TOP150. If you’re in any other participating state, use the bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Head over to the cashier section and deposit at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Place Your First Bet: Now for the fun part. Dive into the MLB odds, or pivot over to the NBA schedule, and lock in your wager. Whether you’re keying the Yankees at home or backing an underdog, your welcome offer will automatically be applied to your very first ticket.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US)