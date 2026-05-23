BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Knicks-Cavaliers Game 3

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Before the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers tip off for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals matchup, new bettors can claim an exclusive welcome promotion by using a BetMGM bonus code TOP1500.

This offer provides a practical way to get in on the action and elevate your betting experience for the upcoming game. The specific details of the sign-up bonus vary by location: new users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can access a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promotion. Meanwhile, users in all other eligible US states have access to a $1,500 first-bet offer, allowing you to wager with confidence on any market in this Knicks vs. Cavaliers showdown.

BetMGM Bonus Code for NBA

Whether you are looking to back the Cleveland Cavaliers at home or the New York Knicks on the road, BetMGM has a sign-up offer tailored to your location. Review the table below for the specific BetMGM bonus codes and corresponding offers available in your state before placing your first wager on this Eastern Conference matchup.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

BetMGM Bonus Code Details

For bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the BetMGM bonus code unlocks a lucrative opportunity for this playoff matchup. New users in these select states who register and place a $10 wager on the New York Knicks or Cleveland Cavaliers will receive $150 in bonus bets, provided their initial wager wins. This allows fans to grab significant value simply by correctly predicting a single outcome in this crucial Eastern Conference clash.

If you are located in other eligible US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, BetMGM still offers an elite welcome promotion to enhance your betting experience. New players in all other participating states can claim a $1,500 first-bet offer. With this promotion, you can place your initial wager on the Knicks vs. Cavaliers matchup knowing that if your first bet loses, BetMGM will refund your stake in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500.

Use BetMGM NBA Bonus Code on New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The New York Knicks will face the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, OH. Tip-off is scheduled for May 23, 2026, at 8:00 PM EDT, with national television coverage provided by ABC. This critical matchup takes place in Round 3 of the 2025 PST playoffs, serving as the Eastern Conference Finals. The best-of-seven series is currently in progress, with two games already completed.

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Odds & Analysis

Bet Type New York Knicks Cleveland Cavaliers Spread +2.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110) Moneyline +118 -143 Total Points Over 214.5 (-115) Under 214.5 (-105)

Odds as of May 23, 2026, 03:01 PM UTC from MGM.

The Cleveland Cavaliers enter this Eastern Conference Finals clash as the betting favorites, a position in which they have thrived recently. The Cavaliers are 13-4 (.765) as a favorite over their last 17 games, and they boast a strong 7-2 (.778) record against the spread (ATS) at home over their last nine contests. Conversely, the New York Knicks have been a highly reliable team against the spread, covering in four of their last five matchups (.800) and going 8-2 (.800) ATS over their last 10 games overall.

When looking at the offensive production through the first two games of this series, the New York Knicks have held a distinct advantage. The Knicks are averaging 112.0 points per game while shooting an efficient 50% from the field. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been limited offensively, averaging just 98.5 points per game on 39% shooting against the New York Knicks’ defense.

How to Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the promotion and get started: