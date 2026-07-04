Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 4, 2026, 5:26 PM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -170 Minnesota +140
at CLEVELAND OFF Chicago White Sox OFF
at HOUSTON OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at TEXAS OFF Detroit OFF
at SEATTLE OFF Toronto OFF
at LA ANGELS OFF Boston OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -174 N.Y Mets +143
at WASHINGTON OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS -163 St. Louis +134
San Francisco -139 at COLORADO +115
Milwaukee -162 at ARIZONA +133
at LA DODGERS -265 San Diego +210

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI OFF Baltimore OFF
Philadelphia -161 at KANSAS CITY +132
Miami -137 at ATHLETICS +113

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up