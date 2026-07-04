MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -170 Minnesota +140 at CLEVELAND OFF Chicago White Sox…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -170 Minnesota +140 at CLEVELAND OFF Chicago White Sox OFF at HOUSTON OFF Tampa Bay OFF at TEXAS OFF Detroit OFF at SEATTLE OFF Toronto OFF at LA ANGELS OFF Boston OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -174 N.Y Mets +143 at WASHINGTON OFF Pittsburgh OFF at CHICAGO CUBS -163 St. Louis +134 San Francisco -139 at COLORADO +115 Milwaukee -162 at ARIZONA +133 at LA DODGERS -265 San Diego +210

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI OFF Baltimore OFF Philadelphia -161 at KANSAS CITY +132 Miami -137 at ATHLETICS +113

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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