MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -170 Minnesota +140 at CLEVELAND OFF Chicago White Sox…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-170
|Minnesota
|+140
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Chicago White Sox
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-174
|N.Y Mets
|+143
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-163
|St. Louis
|+134
|San Francisco
|-139
|at COLORADO
|+115
|Milwaukee
|-162
|at ARIZONA
|+133
|at LA DODGERS
|-265
|San Diego
|+210
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|-161
|at KANSAS CITY
|+132
|Miami
|-137
|at ATHLETICS
|+113
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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