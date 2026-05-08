BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Knicks-76ers Game 3, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new account using the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 to get set up with a no-brainer welcome offer in time for NBA and NHL postseason games like Knicks vs. Sixers and Canadiens vs. Sabres tonight. Click here to secure a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus offer depending on your location.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 For NBA Action

Before the Knicks and 76ers take the court, it is critical to understand the mechanics of your welcome bonus. Here is a clear breakdown of the available offers:

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Offers Verified On May 8th Information Confirmed By WTOP

As New York and Philadelphia prepare to square off, BetMGM provides two distinct, structural paths to build your bankroll. If you are in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you can activate the “Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets” promotion. To execute this offer, place a $10 moneyline wager—or any other qualifying bet—on tonight’s games. If your ticket cashes, BetMGM credits your account with $150 in bonus bets alongside your standard cash payout, presenting a massive return on investment for a minimal upfront risk.

For new users situated in all other participating BetMGM states, the $1,500 First Bet Offer operates as a valuable safety net. This promotion essentially mitigates the downside risk of your initial NBA wager. If your first bet on the Knicks vs. 76ers matchup or any other game loses, BetMGM refunds your entire staked amount in bonus bets, capped at $1,500. This structure allows bettors to take a more aggressive initial position, knowing their starting funds are protected against an immediate loss.

BetMGM NBA Playoff Markets

For those looking to find a statistical edge in tonight’s postseason action, the NBA schedule offers compelling pricing. Here are the current odds for the core matchups:

New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers Moneyline: 76ers -118 | Knicks -102 Spread: 76ers -1.5 (-110) | Knicks +1.5 (-110) Total (Over/Under): 214.5 (O -110 / U -110)

San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves Moneyline: Timberwolves +170 | Spurs -210 Spread: Timberwolves +4.5 (+100) | Spurs -4.5 (-120) Total (Over/Under): 216.5 (O -110 / U -110)



The primary focus tonight is on the Xfinity Mobile Arena, where the red-hot New York Knicks take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Riding a flawless 5-0 streak since falling down 2-1 to the Hawks in the first round, New York’s underlying metrics are staggering; they currently boast a 120.6 offensive rating in the postseason, indicating elite scoring efficiency per 100 possessions. This surge is heavily driven by Jalen Brunson, who is producing 27.4 points and 5.8 assists per game.

Despite this, the 76ers enter as 1.5-point home favorites, relying on Tyrese Maxey’s 25.2 points per game to pace New York’s offense. Bettors must monitor the injury report closely: Philadelphia’s anchor, Joel Embiid (25.2 PPG, 8.0 RPG), is officially questionable with an ankle injury. His presence—or absence—will drastically shift the rebounding and rim-protection dynamics of this game. Keep an eye on OG Anunoby, too, as he left Game 2 with a hamstring injury.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Action

If you prefer the NHL to the hardwood, tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff slate provides additional betting opportunities. The postseason schedule features two notable matchups: the Montreal Canadiens taking on the Buffalo Sabres, and the Vegas Golden Knights clashing with the Anaheim Ducks. The BetMGM welcome promotions can be successfully deployed across these Stanley Cup Playoff markets as well, allowing you to diversify your initial strategy.

Secure Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer

Securing your welcome offer ahead of the Knicks vs. 76ers tip-off is a streamlined, step-by-step process. First, click here to register a new account. You will need to input standard identity verification details, including your full name, physical address, date of birth, and email.

During this registration phase, input the bonus code TOP1500 to get the welcome offer you qualify for.

To finalize activation, initiate a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment options. Once the transaction clears, your account is fully funded, properly coded, and ready for you to place your first wager on tonight’s playoff action.