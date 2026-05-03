BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Cavaliers vs. Raptors

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are looking for a nice pay day on tonight’s decisive playoff action, I’m putting my trust in the BetMGM bonus code to get us started right. Register here to place a bet on Game 7 between the Raptors and Cavaliers with a welcome offer.

New players can tip off tonight’s postseason slate with an elite welcome offer, but the details depend on where you are making your picks. If you are betting from MI, NJ, PA, or WV, you must use code TOP150 to claim $150 in bonus bets if you wager just $10 and your bet wins.

For my friends in all other legal online sports betting states, you can secure a massive $1,500 first-bet offer using code TOP1500—meaning you can wager up to $1,500 on your opening bet and get it back in bonus bets if it loses. There is nothing better than having a safety net when handicapping a high-stakes Game 7, making this the perfect way for new BetMGM users to take advantage of this welcome offer ahead of the next NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Score $1,500 First Bet with the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 3, 2026

Unlock $1,500 First-Bet Offer or a Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus

As the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers prepare to take the floor, it’s time to lock in our strategy. Depending on your state, BetMGM has provided two distinct ways to build your bankroll.

If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the play is simple: use code TOP150. You will place a $10 wager on the game, and if your team pulls through, you win $150 in bonus bets to use on future playoff action.

For users residing in all other participating legal US states (outside of NY, MI, NJ, PA, and WV), your promotion is the $1,500 First Bet Offer using code TOP1500. This gives us a tremendous safety net. If you want to take a real chance on a Raptors postseason upset or even key the Cavaliers to cover a heavy spread, this promo ensures that if your first bet falls short, you will get a second chance with up to $1,500 refunded in bonus bets.

Preview for the Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Eastern Conference First Round comes down to this. The Toronto Raptors will face the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, OH, for a decisive Game 7 on May 03, 2026, at 07:30 PM EDT. Broadcast nationally on NBC/Peacock, this critical win-or-go-home contest will determine who advances. With six completed games ending in a tense stalemate, both teams are putting their championship hopes on the line tonight.

Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Toronto Raptors Cleveland Cavaliers Spread +8.5 (-118) -8.5 (-102) Moneyline +239 -297 Total Points Over 211.5 (-109) Under 211.5 (-111)

When handicapping a Game 7, I always dig into the trenches of the box score. Through six games of this tightly contested First Round series, the offensive production is literally identical—both the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers have scored exactly 669 points (averaging 111.5 points per game each). Both teams have even generated exactly 244 field goals.

Despite those razor-thin margins, a look at the morning line shows the Cavaliers entering Game 7 heavily favored. Cleveland has been a reliable bet when expected to win, going 14-4 (.778) straight up as a favorite over their last 18 games. They also boast a strong 4-1 (.800) record against the spread (ATS) at home over their last five contests, though it’s worth noting they are just 1-4 (.200) ATS overall in their last five outings.

For the visiting Toronto Raptors, playing the underdog role has proven difficult. Toronto is just 4-14 (.222) straight up as an underdog over their last 18 games, and a tough 1-6 (.143) against the spread on the road against opponents with a winning record over their last seven games. If you are eyeing the totals market for an exotic parlay piece, note that the Over has hit in three of the Raptors’ last four games as an underdog.

Defensively, Cleveland holds a slight edge with a 109.5 Defensive Rating and a +0.8 Net Rating, compared to Toronto’s 110.3 Defensive Rating and -0.8 Net Rating. I’m expecting execution down the stretch to be the deciding factor in who survives.

How to Apply Your BetMGM Bonus Code

Getting started before the 07:30 PM EDT tip-off is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome bonus before the action begins at Rocket Arena:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account here with BetMGM by providing your standard personal information. Apply the BetMGM Bonus Code: During registration, enter the correct promo code for your region. Use bonus code TOP150 if you are located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV. If you are in any other participating legal sports betting state, use bonus code TOP1500. Fund Your Account: Make a qualifying initial deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure methods to activate the offer. Place Your Wager: With your account funded and your bonus code locked in, place your first bet and let’s enjoy the game.

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