BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for 76ers-Knicks, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500, you will have the ability to get one of two welcome offers for Game 1 of the Sixers vs. Knicks second round series tonight. Click here to sign up and get a $150 bonus offer or a $1,500 first bet safety net.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Confirmed May 4th, 2026 Information Verified By WTOP

Understanding the mathematical advantage of these promotions is crucial for new bettors. For users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the BetMGM bonus code offers a $150 bonus opportunity: place a $10 wager, and if it grades as a winner, your account is credited with $150 in bonus bets. For new players signing up from all other legal U.S. sports betting states (excluding MI, NJ, PA, and WV), the TOP1500 bonus code strictly activates the $1,500 First Bet Offer. This structure limits early variance by ensuring that an unsuccessful initial read on the 76ers-Knicks matchup, or any other market, is fully matched in bonus bets up to $1,500.

BetMGM Sixers vs. Knicks Game 1 Odds

Bet Type Philadelphia 76ers New York Knicks Spread +7.5 (-110) -7.5 (-110) Moneyline +225 -275 Total Points Under 213.5 (-110) Over 213.5 (-110)

Analyzing the recent betting trends reveals clear situational tendencies for both squads. The New York Knicks have consistently outperformed market expectations, covering the spread (ATS) in three of their last four playoff games (3-1 ATS), including the historic Game 6 victory over the Hawks. When playing as the favorite, the Knicks dictate a faster pace, pushing the total over the projected line in three of their last four matchups. On the other side, the Philadelphia 76ers have demonstrated a proven capability to win on the road, boasting a 4-1 straight-up record in their last five away games and a 3-1 overall mark in their previous four contests. For totals bettors, efficiency metrics suggest a slower pace for Philadelphia on the road; the over has hit in just one of their last eight road games when closing as the underdog.

Peeling back the underlying metrics, New York enters this series with a statistical advantage. The Knicks have a 6.4 regular season net rating. Conversely, the Philadelphia 76ers posted a -0.1 net rating in the regular season. Joel Embiid, who missed a large portion of the regular season, is a key component for Philadelphia as an underdog.

Stanley Cup Playoff Action: Alternative Betting Markets

If the NBA hardwood isn’t your primary focus, the BetMGM bonus code can also be deployed across the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. Bettors can analyze and wager on pivotal upcoming matchups, including the Philadelphia Flyers squaring off against the Carolina Hurricanes, or the Anaheim Ducks taking on the Vegas Golden Knights. The same bonus structures apply, giving hockey bettors the identical opportunity to leverage a $150 bonus or a $1,500 First Bet Offer on the ice.

Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer

Securing this welcome offer requires a simple, sequential process. Follow these steps to correctly register and capitalize on the current promotional structure: