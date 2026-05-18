BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bet for Spurs-Thunder, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and secure a $1,500 first bet. Anyone who signs up with bonus code TOP150 in select states can grab a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to start signing up.

Although this BetMGM promo applies to a wide range of markets, we expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA this week. The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder are prepping for a brutal Western Conference Finals. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On May 18, 2026

Bettors looking to get in on the action for the matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder can take advantage of BetMGM’s generous welcome promotions. If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you can use bonus code TOP150 to access the “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” promotion.

For new users residing in all other legal U.S. sports betting states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, BetMGM exclusively provides the lucrative $1,500 first-bet offer. This promotion is a practical way to place your first wager on the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder showdown with an added layer of security, ensuring that if your initial bet does not go as planned, you will receive your wager back in the form of bonus bets to try again.

Spurs vs. Thunder Betting Preview, Odds

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs Oklahoma City Thunder Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) Moneyline +190 -238 Total Points Over 221.5 (-110) Under 221.5 (-110)

When looking at recent betting trends, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been a reliable pick on their home court, going 3-1 against the spread at home over their last four games. Bettors favoring a high-scoring game should note that the over has hit in six of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s last seven games as a favorite, as well as in six of their last seven games against opponents with a winning record.

On the other side of the matchup, the San Antonio Spurs have been formidable on the road, boasting a 4-1 record against the spread in away games over their last five contests. The San Antonio Spurs are also 4-1 against the spread versus opponents with a winning record over their last five games. However, total points bettors should factor in that the over has failed to hit in each of the last seven San Antonio Spurs games on the road as an underdog.

How to Activate BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer ahead of the matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate your promotion before tip-off: