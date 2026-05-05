BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $150 Bonus + $1,500 First Bet Offer for Cavs-Pistons

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Signing up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 will give you one of two welcome rewards for tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason games. Bet on games like Cavaliers vs. Pistons with a $150 bonus offer or a $1,500 safety net depending on your location when you click here and register.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Offer Details

Below is a complete breakdown of the available BetMGM welcome offers and the corresponding promo codes, categorized by regional eligibility.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed May 5th, 2026 Information Verified By WTOP

Promo Code Overview

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia get a “bet $10, get $150” bonus, which awards $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager on any qualifying market is a winner.

For sports bettors located in all other legal U.S. jurisdictions (excluding NY), the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 specifically unlocks the standard $1,500 first-bet offer. This structural safety net allows bettors to make an aggressive initial wager on a team with the security of a complete refund in bonus bets upon a loss.

BetMGM NBA Bonus Code On Cavs vs. Pistons Game 1

Bet Type Cleveland Cavaliers Detroit Pistons Spread +3.5 (-115) -3.5 (-105) Moneyline +125 -150 Total Points Over 215.5 (-115) Under 215.5 (-105)

When evaluating the underlying metrics for this Eastern Conference Semifinals clash, the Detroit Pistons demonstrate a clear home-court advantage. Detroit is 7-4 against the spread (ATS) over their last 11 home games. Additionally, the total has gone over in seven of the Pistons’ last nine home contests when favored.

Conversely, the Cavaliers are just 1-4 ATS in their last five playoff matchups and an unprofitable 4-12-1 ATS following a win over their previous 17 games. However, scoring efficiency remains high, with the over hitting in four of Cleveland’s last five playoff appearances. While Cleveland carries a respectable +4.1 regular season Net Rating, their defensive metrics show vulnerability: they are surrendering 110.1 points per game on a 107.6 Defensive Rating in postseason play.

Explore NHL And MLB Markets With BetMGM

The utility of the BetMGM bonus code extends well beyond the NBA hardwood. Bettors looking to diversify their portfolio can apply these exact same welcome offers to the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, highlighted by the critical series matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Colorado Avalanche. Furthermore, the promotion is fully applicable to today’s full slate of MLB games. Both welcome offers provide a valuable edge across all major sporting markets.

Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer

Claiming your welcome offer ahead is a streamlined process. Follow these steps to activate your promotion: