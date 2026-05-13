BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Claims $1,500 Cavs-Pistons Game 5 Safety Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and get one of two no-brainer welcome offers in time for tonight’s pivotal Game 5 between the Cavaliers and Pistons. Click here to get a $150 bonus or $1,500 safety net when you sign up.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: $1,500 Safety Net Offer

Before the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons take the court, ensure your account is properly structured to claim the optimal welcome bonus. Here is a clear breakdown of the BetMGM offers:

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed May 13th, 2026 Verified By WTOP

BetMGM Bonus Code Details

Bettors residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia get a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus, which yields $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager is graded as a winner.

For new users located in all other eligible US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, BetMGM provides direct access to the $1,500 First Bet Offer. This straightforward promotion allows you to step into the sports betting market with confidence, knowing your first wager on tonight’s NBA game is protected up to $1,500 in bonus bets if the outcome does not go your way.

BetMGM NBA Bonus Code On Cavs vs. Pistons Game 5

The Cleveland Cavaliers travel to Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI, to take on the Detroit Pistons in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with the series tied 2-2. With four games already completed in the seven-game series, establishing an edge requires looking at recent performance data.

Bet Type Cleveland Cavaliers Detroit Pistons Spread +4.5 (-115) -4.5 (-105) Moneyline +145 -175 Total Points Over 212.5 (-110) Under 212.5 (-110)

From an analytical perspective, the Detroit Pistons are positioned favorably by 4.5 points at home—a situational spot where they consistently deliver. Detroit is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last five games as a home favorite. Conversely, the Cleveland Cavaliers project poorly in similar spots, going a winless 0-4 ATS as a road underdog in their last four games, and a broader 1-3 ATS following a win over their last four contests.

When isolating the underlying team statistics, this series has been a dead heat offensively. Through four games, both teams are shooting exactly 47% from the field. The Detroit Pistons are averaging 107.5 points per game, barely edging out the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 106.5 points per game. However, a deeper dive into overall efficiency reveals a gap: across the postseason, the Detroit Pistons hold a +4.3 Net Rating compared to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ +1.8 Net Rating. For bettors targeting the totals market, the 212.5 line requires evaluating pace and scoring trends; notably, the “over” has successfully hit in 18 of the Detroit Pistons’ last 30 games, indicating a strong historical lean toward higher-scoring outputs.

Additional Betting Markets: Today’s MLB Slate

While the NBA playoffs demand significant attention, bettors can also apply their BetMGM welcome offer to today’s Major League Baseball action. The current MLB slate provides several compelling matchups to analyze:

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Boston Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves

San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Activate The BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer

Activating your welcome offer before the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons tip off is a logical, straightforward process. Follow these systematic steps to secure your bonus: