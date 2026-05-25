BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Memorial Day Bonus for MLB, Knicks-Cavs Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Secure one of two welcome offers for any game today when you register with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. Bet on Knicks vs. Cavs Game 4, MLB matchups and more with a $1,500 safety net or $150 bonus. Click here to get started.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Welcome Offers Explained

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified On May 25th, 2026 Offer Confirmed By WTOP

Depending on your geographic location, the BetMGM bonus code unlocks one of two mathematically advantageous welcome offers for the upcoming Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks matchup. For sports bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, registering a new account yields a unique “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promotion.

From a strategic standpoint, this allows you to place a low-risk $10 initial wager on an eligible market; if the ticket cashes, you receive an additional $150 in bonus bets on top of your standard cash winnings, dramatically increasing your immediate return on investment.

If you are operating outside of MI, NJ, PA, or WV, you still have access to a premier signup promo. New users in all other participating U.S. states can activate a $1,500 first-bet offer.

Under this promotional structure, you can place an introductory wager of up to $1,500 on the game. If your Cavaliers vs. Knicks prediction fails to hit, BetMGM refunds your entire staked amount in bonus bets. This provides a clear safety net, allowing bettors to target higher-variance plays with their initial platform wager.

BetMGM Knicks vs. Cavs Game 4 Odds

Bet Type New York Knicks Cleveland Cavaliers Spread -2.5 (-110) +2.5 (-110) Moneyline -135 +110 Total Points Over 217.5 (-110) Under 217.5 (-110)

The underlying betting trends highlight a stark situational contrast heading into Game 4. The New York Knicks have established absolute dominance away from home, posting a perfect 5-0 record against the spread (ATS) on the road over their last five games.

Furthermore, historical data favors New York in this specific rivalry; the Cleveland Cavaliers are just 1-5 against the Knicks over their last six meetings.

However, analyzing Cleveland’s bounce-back metrics reveals resilience: the Cavaliers are 15-5 straight up after a loss over their last 20 games, and the “over” has hit in three of their last four contests following a defeat.

Monday’s MLB Slate: Additional Betting Opportunities

For bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the NBA playoffs, Monday’s Major League Baseball slate provides several actionable markets. The schedule features a trio of high-leverage matchups: the New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals, the Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres, and the Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers.

Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer

Activating your BetMGM welcome offer is a streamlined process designed to get you into the action efficiently. To claim your promo before tip-off or first pitch, execute these straightforward steps: