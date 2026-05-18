BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder, NHL, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players who redeem BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 will have access to a $1,500 first bet. New users in select states can grab a $150 bonus by signing up with bonus code TOP150. Click here to start the registration process.

There is no shortage of options for sports fans this weekend. The NBA Playoffs continue with Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder. BetMGM Sportsbook will also have markets on the NHL, MLB and more.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet

Below is a breakdown of the current BetMGM bonus codes and offers available for new users:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions May 18, 2026

Whether you are backing the San Antonio Spurs or the Oklahoma City Thunder, the latest BetMGM welcome offer delivers excellent value. If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you can take advantage of the “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer by using bonus code TOP150.

For new users residing in all other eligible U.S. states, the exclusive $1,500 first-bet offer acts as valuable insurance for your initial wager on this highly anticipated Spurs-Thunder playoff game. If your opening prediction falls short, receiving your initial stake back in bonus bets (up to $1,500) gives you a second chance to build your bankroll during the NBA playoffs.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds, Analysis

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs Oklahoma City Thunder Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) Moneyline +190 -238 Total Points Over 221.5 (-110) Under 221.5 (-110)

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter this opening matchup as 6.5-point home favorites, a spot where they have recently thrived. The Thunder are 3-1 against the spread (ATS) at home over their last four games. Bettors examining the total should note that the over has hit in six of Oklahoma City’s last seven games when playing as a favorite, and in six of their last seven contests against opponents with a winning record. Furthermore, the Thunder have managed to hold opponents to just 104.6 points per game throughout their postseason run.

On the other side of the court, the San Antonio Spurs arrive with momentum and a proven track record on the road. The Spurs are 4-1 ATS over their last five away games and hold a matching 4-1 ATS record in their last five matchups against teams with winning records. When it comes to total points, backing the under has been a highly profitable strategy in this specific scenario; the over has failed to hit in each of the last seven San Antonio Spurs road games where they were listed as an underdog. The Spurs rely heavily on their defense to keep games close, allowing a mere 102.5 opponent points per game.

How to Get Started With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the Spurs vs. Thunder matchup is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to secure your bonus: