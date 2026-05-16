BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Netflix MMA, Rousey Fights

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to wager on the unprecedented Saturday night Netflix MMA card at the Intuit Dome can secure a mathematically sound advantage using the latest BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 here. This event, anchored by the highly anticipated Ronda Rousey versus Gina Carano bout and featuring a co-main clash between Nate Diaz and Mike Perry, presents a prime opportunity for bettors.







The structure of the BetMGM welcome offer is strictly state-dependent. For users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, there is no choice between promotions: new users must wager $10 on the fights to secure $150 in bonus bets if that qualifying wager wins. For bettors operating in all other legal online sports betting states, BetMGM provides a $1,500 first-bet offer, which acts as structural insurance by returning your initial stake in bonus bets if your prediction falls short.

BetMGM Bonus Code for Netflix MMA Card

Before Rousey and Carano make their walks to the cage on Saturday night, eligible bettors must understand the specific promotional codes assigned to their region. Review the data in the table below to identify the precise offer and code available in your state.

In Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the platform offers a singular, high-leverage promotion. By applying the bonus code TOP150 during registration, bettors access the “Bet $10, Get $150” offer. If your initial $10 wager is successful, you generate an immediate $150 return in bonus bets. This provides an astronomical potential return on investment for a minimal initial risk.

during registration, bettors access the “Bet $10, Get $150” offer. If your initial $10 wager is successful, you generate an immediate $150 return in bonus bets. This provides an astronomical potential return on investment for a minimal initial risk. Conversely, for new players registering in all other participating U.S. states, the exclusive welcome promotion is the $1,500 First Bet Offer, activated by the code TOP1500. This standard offer operates as a valuable safety net for your initial MMA wager. By placing an initial bet of up to $1,500 on Rousey, Perry, or any other market on the card, bettors gain mathematical insurance. If the bet loses, BetMGM refunds the entire stake in the form of bonus bets, preserving your bankroll for future events.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code

Securing your operational edge ahead of the Rousey vs. Carano bout requires a precise execution of the registration process. Follow these analytical steps to activate your state-specific promotion: