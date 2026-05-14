BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for MLB, NHL Playoffs, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Creating a new account with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 gives you a chance at $150 in bonus bets or a $1,500 safety net offer. Use the offer you qualify for to bet on today’s MLB games, the NBA Playoffs and more. Click here to register.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Offer Overview

The data below outlines the current promotions:

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 new BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 new BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Offers Verified On May 14th, 2026 Promotion Confirmed By WTOP

The optimal strategy depends heavily on your geographic location. Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia get the “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus, which requires a winning initial wager. For users in all other participating U.S. states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the $1,500 First Bet Offer stands as the exclusive mechanism available to mitigate early bankroll variance.

Take Advantage Of BetMGM MLB Bonus Code Today

With a full slate of actionable data, bettors can apply their BetMGM bonus code to any of today’s matchups. Here are the odds—including the moneyline, runline, and total—for the scheduled games:

Philadelphia Phillies at Boston Red Sox Moneyline: Phillies -110 | Red Sox -110 Runline: Phillies -1.5 (+155) | Red Sox +1.5 (-190) Total (O/U): 7 (Over -120 | Under +100)

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves Moneyline: Cubs +145 | Braves -180 Runline: Cubs +1.5 (-150) | Braves -1.5 (+125) Total (O/U): 7.5 (Over -105 | Under -115)

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline: Giants +145 | Dodgers -175 Runline: Giants +1.5 (-140) | Dodgers -1.5 (+115) Total (O/U): 8 (Over -105 | Under -115)



Analyzing the underlying metrics for today’s slate highlights several key opportunities. The Chicago Cubs travel to Truist Park to face the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta deploys veteran ace Chris Sale, whose underlying data suggests elite performance. Sale boasts a sharp 2.20 ERA supported by a dominant 10.29 K/9. He benefits from a lineup anchored by Matt Olson, who continues to generate high-quality contact, evidenced by a robust 1.013 OPS, a .295 batting average, and 37 RBIs. The Cubs counter with Ben Brown, making his second start since being inserted into the rotation from the bullpen.

Furthermore, the Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants in a classic divisional rivalry. The Dodgers hand the ball to Emmet Sheehan, who enters with a 4.80 ERA, while the Giants look to starter Landen Roupp and his impressive 3.10 ERA. Despite the starting pitching discrepancy, Los Angeles relies on overwhelming offensive production by a stacked lineup.

Expand Your Strategy: PGA Championship + NBA Playoffs

While MLB provides a daily sample size for bettors, the BetMGM bonus code is not restricted to the baseball diamond. In the coming days, bettors can pivot their models toward the PGA Championship and the NBA Playoffs. Golf betting requires a deep dive into course fit and Strokes Gained metrics to identify outright winners and placement value. Simultaneously, the NBA Playoffs offer extensive player prop and pace-of-play markets for matchups like Pistons vs. Cavs and Spurs vs. Wolves. Applying a first-bet offer to a high-leverage NBA postseason matchup or a calculated PGA tournament prop provides an alternative, data-driven path to utilize your welcome bonus effectively.

Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Welcome Offer

Executing this promotional strategy is a straightforward process. Follow these systematic steps to activate your welcome offer:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account with BetMGM here by providing standard identity verification data (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Enter the Bonus Code: Input the promo code TOP1500 to get your welcome offer based on your location. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $10 utilizing one of BetMGM’s secure payment processors.

Completing this sequence confirms your eligibility and immediately equips your account with the selected bonus structure just in time for today’s action.