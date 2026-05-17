BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Cavs-Pistons Game 7

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The postseason separates the contenders from the frauds, and you shouldn’t be sweating a Game 7 without a serious edge. Cut the chit-chat—the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 is dropping massive value ahead of this do-or-die NBA clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons.







If you are betting from MI, NJ, PA, or WV, you get an exclusive “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets” offer if your wager wins. For new users in all other legal U.S. sports betting states, you unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer. Lose your initial play, and BetMGM refunds you up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP for Cavs-Pistons Game 7

When gearing up for this heavyweight postseason battle between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons, your location dictates your ammo. Listen up: there is no choice of offers if you are in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia. Bettors in these select states get a highly efficient promo—bet just $10 and secure $150 in bonus bets, provided that initial wager wins.

For everyone else in legal U.S. sports betting states, the $1,500 first-bet offer is your standard, exclusive welcome promo. This creates a massive safety net. Back the Cavaliers or the Pistons with confidence, knowing that if your first bet gets dismantled on the court, you get refunded up to $1,500 in bonus bets for future action.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code

Claiming this edge before tip-off is quick and painless. Cut the chit-chat and follow these steps to activate your offer:

Register an Account: Create a new BetMGM account by providing your standard personal details to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: Drop in the correct promo code for your region during sign-up. Use bonus code TOP150 if you are physically located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV. If you are in any other legal state, punch in bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Head to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods.

Once your cash is in, the offer is locked and loaded. You are officially ready to drop your initial wager on the Cleveland Cavaliers or Detroit Pistons

Cavs-Pistons Game 7 Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers travel into hostile territory to face the Detroit Pistons in a high-stakes Game 7 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. Tip-off is set for May 17, 2026, at 08:00 PM EDT on Amazon Prime Video. Both squads are battered from a grueling 13-game 2025 postseason run, making this a pivotal, legacy-defining matchup.

The Detroit Pistons enter Game 7 as 4.5-point favorites, and it is easy to see why. The Pistons have been curb-stomping teams on their home floor, boasting a 9-2 (.818) record at Little Caesars Arena over their last 11 opportunities. Defensively, they are a wood-chipper. Detroit allows a stingy 101.60 points per game at home while anchoring a suffocating 104.0 team defensive rating. But hold the phone—Detroit is just 1-3 (.250) against the spread (ATS) over their last four games when facing opponents with winning records.

On the flip side, the Cleveland Cavaliers know how to manufacture points against elite units. The Cavaliers are dropping 109.20 points per game on the road. The Over has cashed in three of Cleveland’s last four games against top-10 scoring defenses, and they are a highly profitable 3-1 (.750) ATS in that same span. Still, zoom out and the picture gets muddy. Over their last six road games against top-10 defensive units, Cleveland is a brutal 1-5 (.167) ATS.