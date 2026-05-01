Bet365 Michigan Bonus Code: Get $365 Bonus for Magic-Pistons Game 6

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with bet365 Michigan bonus code to unlock one of the best welcome offers in the country. By signing up and placing just a $10 qualifying wager on any NBA Playoffs game, new users in Michigan secure a massive $365 in bonus bets plus 50 complimentary spins for bet365’s online casino. Click here to start signing up.

This exclusive Michigan promotion far exceeds what’s available in other states, making it the ideal time to register ahead of Friday’s NBA Playoff action featuring the Detroit Pistons on the road against the Orlando Magic. Bet365 Sportsbook will raise the stakes for fans ahead of the NBA, NHL and MLB action this weekend.

Bet365 Michigan Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus

Review the key details for this exclusive Michigan promotional offer below:

Bet365 Michigan Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets + 50 Spins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Michigan Bonus Last Verified On May 1, 2026

New bet365 users in Michigan can unlock their $365 bonus plus 50 casino spins simply by wagering $10 on any available market, including Friday’s showdown between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic. The primary advantage of this promotion is its guaranteed payout structure: the bonus bets and spins are awarded whether your qualifying $10 bet wins or loses.

NBA Friday Night Betting Preview, Odds

Michigan bettors can put their $10 qualifying wager to work on any of tonight’s NBA Playoff matchups. Here are the current odds available via bet365:

Matchup Point Spread Total (O/U) Moneyline Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic DET -4 (-110) / ORL +4 (-110) 210 DET -180 / ORL +150 Cleveland Cavaliers @ Toronto Raptors CLE -4 (-105) / TOR +4 (-115) 219.5 CLE -170 / TOR +145 Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets HOU -3.5 (-110) / LAL +3.5 (-110) 205.5 HOU -165 / LAL +140

The marquee matchup for Michigan bettors is the Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic in Game 6. Detroit enters as a 4-point road favorite, backed by an elite defense that allows just 102.2 points per game on 40.4% opponent shooting, the lowest field goal percentage allowed in the playoffs. The Pistons also lead the playoffs in blocks at 10.4 per game.

On the injury front, Detroit lists Tobias Harris (ankle) and Kevin Huerter (adductor) as questionable. Orlando faces a bigger blow with Franz Wagner (calf) ruled out for Game 6 and Jonathan Isaac (knee) listed as doubtful. The Magic’s offense has struggled in the series, shooting just 40.4% from the field and averaging 102.2 points per game.

How to Activate This Bet365 Michigan Bonus Code Offer

Ready to claim your $365 in bonus bets plus 50 casino spins before the Pistons tip off? Follow these step-by-step instructions:

Register a New Account: Navigate to the bet365 website to your mobile device and initiate the sign-up process. You must be physically located in Michigan and at least 21 years old. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is active, navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure banking methods. Claim the Offer: Before placing any wagers, ensure you claim the offer in your account menu. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Fully activate the promotion by placing a qualifying bet of at least $10 at minimum odds of -500. Back the Pistons, the Magic, or explore any other market on tonight’s schedule.

As soon as your initial $10 wager settles, your $365 in bonus bets and 50 casino spins will be credited directly to your account, giving you substantial additional capital for the remainder of the NBA Playoffs