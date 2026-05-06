Bet365 Michigan Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus for NBA, NHL + MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can redeem bet365 Michigan bonus code to claim a lucrative welcome offer this weekend. By placing a $10 qualifying wager on any game, new players in Michigan will receive a $365 bonus alongside 50 free spins for the online casino. Click here to start signing up.

Instead of rolling the dice on the games, new players can take advantage of this no-brainer bonus. Start betting on Celtics-76ers, Hurricanes-Flyers or any MLB game with bet365 Sportsbook. Don’t miss out on all the different ways to get in on the action this weekend.

Bet365 Michigan Bonus Code Delivers $365 in Bonuses

Use the table below to review the specific promotion details in Michigan:

Bet365 Michigan Bonus Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $10, Get a $365 Bonus + 50 Free Spins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On May 2, 2026

New bet365 users in Michigan who place a $10 qualifying wager will automatically receive $365 in bonus bets and 50 free casino spins, completely independent of their initial wager’s outcome. To successfully activate your bonus, your qualifying wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and meet the sportsbook’s minimum odds requirement of -500.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Preview, Odds

Take a closer look at the current bet365 odds on this Eastern Conference Game 7 matchup (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Bet Type Philadelphia 76ers Boston Celtics Spread +7.5 (-110) -7.5 (-110) Moneyline +230 -280 Total Points Over 206.5 (-110) Under 206.5 (-110)

The 76ers remain aggressive inside, producing 40.0 points in the paint per game as the away team. That is no surprise, considering the return of Joel Embiid following his appendectomy. Boston’s center rotation has no answer for the former MVP on the interior.

Beyond the hardwood, hockey fans can also look to the ice for supplementary action. The Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes are preparing for a hard-hitting NHL clash of their own, providing another excellent angle for bettors looking to deploy their newly acquired bonus funds across multiple major sports leagues.

How to Activate This Bet365 Michigan Bonus Code

Getting started before the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics tip off is a streamlined process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you successfully unlock your welcome promotion ahead of this crucial Postseason matchup:

Register a New Account: Begin the registration process by clicking on any of the links on this page. You will need to create your account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, physical address, and date of birth, to verify your identity securely. Claim the Offer: Once your account is verified and active, log in and claim the welcome offer directly via the bet365 platform. Make a Secure Deposit: Head to the cashier section and fund your sportsbook wallet by depositing at least $10 using one of bet365’s approved payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: To fully activate the offer, navigate to the NBA markets and place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on theclash between the Celtics and 76ers.

As long as your initial wager is locked in and meets all necessary odds requirements, your activation process will be complete, allowing you to enjoy the game with your bonus guaranteed.