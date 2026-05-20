Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 NBA Bonus for Spurs-Thunder

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than deep playoff basketball, and we have a real chance for a nice pay day tonight as the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder square off. If you’re tired of standard bets and want some extra ammunition in your bankroll, utilizing the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 here is your best play.

New users can place a simple $10 wager and automatically get $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether that initial bet wins or loses, provided your qualifying wagers settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. We’re in this together, so it’s my job to make sure you know exactly how to leverage this welcome offer ahead of the next NBA game.

Just keep in mind, if you’re betting from Illinois, the offer is bet $10 to get $150 in bonus bets, while my fellow punters in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will get the $200 bonus plus 50 complimentary spins for the bet365 online casino.

Details for the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Before we get into the heavy handicapping of tonight’s Spurs-Thunder clash, here’s a quick snapshot of the promotional details available for new users:

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer (All States, excluding Illinois) Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus New User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 20, 2026

Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus

By locking in the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 before tip-off, new users secure $200 in bonus bets simply by placing a $10 qualifying wager. The absolute best part of this promotion? Your bonus is guaranteed to hit your account whether your initial bet on the San Antonio Spurs or Oklahoma City Thunder cashes or goes down in flames.

When I’m putting together my betting card, I always check the fine print to build a winning strategy. To qualify here, your first bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and meet the minimum odds requirement of -500 or greater. That means keying in on a -450 moneyline favorite is perfectly fine, but betting a heavy -800 chalk won’t trigger the bonus.

Once those bonus bets land in your balance, they expire after seven days, so we’ll want to put them to work while the NBA postseason is still hot. Again, remember the regional tweaks: Illinois bettors get a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets” deal, and if you’re signing up in PA or NJ, you get the standard offer plus 50 spins on the bet365 online casino.

Use Your Bonus for Game 2 in OKC

The San Antonio Spurs will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 on Wednesday night, with national television coverage on NBC/Peacock.

Odds & Analysis

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs Oklahoma City Thunder Spread +6.5 (-105) -6.5 (-115) Moneyline +203 -251 Total Points Over 216.5 (-111) Under 216.5 (-109)

When I’m looking at this board, I look straight at the trenches. The Oklahoma City Thunder hit the morning line as 6.5-point home favorites. Recent betting trends show they are extremely comfortable defending their home court, boasting an impressive 13-2 (.867) straight-up record at home against opponents with a winning record over their last 15 games. But don’t count out the underdogs just yet. The San Antonio Spurs have been fantastic at covering the number lately, holding a 5-1 (.833) against the spread (ATS) record against winning teams over their last six games.

Statistically, we are looking at two of the most dominant squads in the 2025 postseason. San Antonio boasts a stifling playoff defensive rating of 99.5 and a stellar +15.5 Net Rating. Their physicality was the difference-maker in Game 1, dominating the glass with 61 total rebounds compared to the Thunder’s 40.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City (sporting a strong +14.8 Net Rating of their own) will try to counter by relying on their opportunistic defense. Even though they dropped the series opener, the Thunder forced 21 Spurs turnovers and converted them into 28 points to keep the game highly competitive. If you’re building a same-game parlay or looking to isolate a key prop, the rebounding margin and turnover battle are where the value lies.

Steps for Using the Bet365 Bonus Code

Claiming your welcome bonus before the Spurs and Thunder tip off is an absolute breeze. I always tell bettors that having a clear, step-by-step strategy is essential, so follow these simple instructions to set up your account and lock in your bonus:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing your standard personal information to verify your identity. Use the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to guarantee you are entered into the promotion. Claim the Promo: Log into your newly created account and formally claim the offer directly via the bet365 app. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with an initial deposit of at least $10 using one of the secure payment methods available on the platform. Place a Qualifying Bet: Head over to the NBA betting markets and place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on tonight’s Spurs vs. Thunder game (or any other eligible market).

Once that qualifying wager is locked in, your offer is fully activated, setting us up to receive those bonus bets and hopefully score a major win.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.