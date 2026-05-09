Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus For Pistons-Cavaliers, MLB Games

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Create a new profile with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to get in on one of the best sportsbook offers in time for a busy weekend of NBA and NHL postseason action. Click here and wager $10 on any game to get $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.
Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 For NBA, NHL Bonus Offer
Before analyzing the numbers, review the structural details of this exclusive bet365 welcome offer:
Bet365 Bonus Code
WTOP365
New bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding Illinois)
Bet $10, Get $200
New bet365 User Offer (Illinois)
Bet $10, Get $150
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States.
Information Verified
May 9, 2026
Claiming the bet365 bonus code is a highly efficient method to leverage your capital ahead of the May 9 slate. New bet365 users unlock $200 in bonus bets purely by placing a $10 initial wager. Because the bonus is guaranteed whether your first bet wins or loses, it effectively functions as a risk-free infusion to your betting portfolio.
To properly execute this strategy, bettors must adhere to the mathematical parameters of the promotion. Your qualifying $10 wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must be placed on a market with minimum odds of -500. This means a selection priced at -450 is perfectly valid and activates the bonus, whereas a heavily favored prop at -800 would not meet the threshold. Once the initial bet settles, the bonus bets hit your account automatically. Bettors must deploy these funds efficiently, as the bonus bet balance carries a strict seven-day expiration window.
NBA Odds Tonight At Bet365
Evaluating the slate requires looking past the surface to understand how the sportsbooks are pricing these pivotal games. Here are the current spreads and totals for tonight’s postseason matchups:
Matchup
Spread
Total (O/U)
Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers
CLE -4.5
212.5
Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers
OKC -8.5
211.5
Tonight’s action is headlined by a massive Western Conference Semifinals clash between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Thunder hit the road as heavy 8.5-point favorites, a line heavily dictated by their staggering +11.1 regular season Net Rating. Oklahoma City brings a highly explosive offense producing 120.7 points per game in the postseason. Los Angeles faces a steep statistical uphill battle, primarily because superstar Luka Dončić has been ruled out week-to-week due to a hamstring injury. Without his offensive production, the Lakers must engineer a way to score against a suffocating Thunder defense that yields only 103.2 points per game in these playoffs.
In the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers return to Rocket Arena as 4.5-point home favorites against the Detroit Pistons. Analytically, betting this game requires acknowledging a stark contrast between the spread and underlying team efficiency. Despite being road underdogs, the Pistons boast a superior +8.4 regular season Net Rating compared to Cleveland’s 4.1. Detroit’s success is anchored by an elite defensive unit limiting opponents to a mere 98 points per game in the postsason and an astronomical .405 field goal percentage. Cleveland will have to heavily rely on its offense to penetrate Detroit’s defensive front in what projects to be a highly contested affair.
Today’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games
For bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the hardwood, today’s NHL postseason slate offers prime secondary markets to utilize your bet365 bonus bets. Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff matchups include:
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild
Whether you are targeting an NBA point spread or looking for an edge in these NHL matchups, the mechanics for activating your bonus remain the same.
Redeem The Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Offer
Securing your guaranteed bonus is a straightforward, logical process. Follow these instructional steps to extract optimal value from the welcome offer ahead of tonight’s action:
Register a New Account: Click here to initiate the account creation process. You will be required to input standard identity-verification data, including your name, date of birth, and email address.
Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up flow, explicitly input the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to ensure you are opted into the correct promotional offer.
Claim the Offer: Once your identity is verified, log into the platform and formally claim the welcome offer via the bet365 promotions menu.
Make a Deposit: Capitalize your account by depositing a minimum of $10 using any of bet365’s secure, approved payment gateways.
Place Your Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the NBA or NHL markets and place a qualifying wager of at least $1.0
Upon the settlement of this initial $10 wager, bet365 will automatically inject your account with the guaranteed $200 in bonus bets, providing a robust foundation for the remainder of the playoffs.