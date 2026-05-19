OG Anunoby is back in the Knicks’ starting lineup for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals

NEW YORK (AP) — OG Anunoby was in New York’s starting lineup Tuesday after missing two games with a strained…

NEW YORK (AP) — OG Anunoby was in New York’s starting lineup Tuesday after missing two games with a strained right hamstring, putting the Knicks back at full strength to begin the Eastern Conference finals.

Anunoby was hurt late in Game 2 of the Knicks’ second-round sweep of Philadelphia and sat out the next two games. He returned to practice during New York’s lengthy wait between rounds and fully participated during the final three practices leading into this series.

Anunoby injured his other hamstring two years ago, also during Game 2 of the second round, missed the next four games and was able to play only five minutes in Game 7. He said the pain this time wasn’t as bad.

Anunoby is averaging 21.4 points in the postseason while shooting 61.9% from the field and 53.8% from 3-point range.

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