Bayern Munich avoids surprise loss to last-place Heidenheim in Bundesliga before PSG visits

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich scored with the last kick of the game to salvage a 3-3 draw with last-place…

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich scored with the last kick of the game to salvage a 3-3 draw with last-place Heidenheim in the Bundesliga before it welcomes Paris Saint-Germain for the second leg of their Champions League semifinal.

Michael Olise struck the post for Bayern and the ball bounced off Heidenheim goalkeeper Diant Ramaj’s back into the net for the equalizer in the 10th minute of stoppage time on Saturday.

“It was the mentality, the belief,” Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said. “Of course, we can do many things better, but we must not forget that the lads gave everything in the end to avoid losing the game. We have to take that with us into the next match.”

It was the third straight game that Bayern trailed at halftime, including its 5-4 loss to PSG in the first leg of their semifinal on Tuesday, and last weekend’s 4-3 win in Mainz, where the already crowned Bundesliga champion faced a three-goal deficit.

Kompany made seven changes to the team that started against PSG with Manuel Neuer, Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Michael Olise, Luis Díaz and Harry Kane all on the substitutes’ bench.

Heidenheim’s Budu Zivzivadze and Eren Dinkci scored before Leon Goretzka pulled one back with a free kick before the break, and Kompany sent on Kane, Díaz, Olise and Kimmich for the second half.

Goretzka leveled with his second goal in the 57th, Zivzivadze scored again to restore Heidenheim’s lead in the 76th, only for Olise to force the equalizer.

The draw leaves Heidenheim on the verge of relegation.

Eta makes a point

Union Berlin fought back to draw 2-2 with Cologne for its first point under Marie-Louise Eta, the first female head coach in the league, from her third game in charge.

Tom Rothe pulled one back after a corner and substitute Livan Burcu let fly for what seemed like a winner for Union in the 89th, after Marius Bülter and Said El Mala had scored for Cologne.

“The guys left their hearts on the field,” Eta said.

The draw kept Union a point above Cologne and will probably be enough for survival.

All smiles in Leverkusen

Patrick Schick scored a hat trick and Bayer Leverkusen capitalized on Stuttgart’s earlier draw with Hoffenheim by beating Leipzig 4-1 to move fourth, the last qualification spot for the Champions League.

Schick took his season tally to 16 goals – and six in his last three games – to lift Leverkusen above Stuttgart and Hoffenheim on goal difference. All three have 58 points, behind third-place Leipzig on 62, with two rounds remaining. Only the top four are sure of Champions League qualification.

Bayern and Borussia Dortmund have already secured their places in Europe’s premier competition next season.

Other games

Tiago Tomas scored in stoppage time for 10-man Stuttgart to draw at Hoffenheim 3-3. It kept Stuttgart just ahead of Hoffenheim on goal difference.

Hamburger SV won 2-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt to move a point above Union. Defeat could prove costly for Frankfurt coach Albert Riera, who demanded respect during an angry outburst against the media in his pre-game press conference on Friday.

Augsburg won 3-1 at Werder Bremen, which dropped just outside of the relegation zone.

Second-division leader Schalke clinched its Bundesliga return with a 1-0 win at home against struggling Fortuna Düsseldorf.

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