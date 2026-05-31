All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 35 20 .636 — New York 35 23 .603…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 35 20 .636 — New York 35 23 .603 1½ Toronto 29 30 .492 8 Baltimore 27 32 .458 10 Boston 24 33 .421 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 34 26 .567 — Chicago 31 27 .534 2 Minnesota 27 32 .458 6½ Kansas City 22 36 .379 11 Detroit 22 37 .373 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 30 29 .508 — Athletics 28 30 .483 1½ Texas 27 31 .466 2½ Houston 27 33 .450 3½ Los Angeles 23 36 .390 7

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 40 19 .678 — Philadelphia 30 28 .517 9½ Washington 30 29 .508 10 Miami 26 33 .441 14 New York 25 33 .431 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 34 21 .618 — Chicago 32 27 .542 4 St. Louis 30 26 .536 4½ Pittsburgh 31 28 .525 5 Cincinnati 29 28 .509 6

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 37 21 .638 — San Diego 32 25 .561 4½ Arizona 31 26 .544 5½ San Francisco 22 36 .379 15 Colorado 22 37 .373 15½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 1

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5

Texas 7, Kansas City 6

Boston 9, Cleveland 1

Houston 9, Milwaukee 2

Pittsburgh 10, Minnesota 9

L.A. Angels 14, Tampa Bay 3

Seattle 5, Arizona 1

Athletics 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 12:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Jax 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Cincinnati (Burns 7-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Sandlin 1-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 3-4) at St. Louis (McGreevy 3-4), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-6) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-4), 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 0-1) at Seattle (Hancock 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Athletics at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 1

Washington 9, San Diego 4

Houston 9, Milwaukee 2

Pittsburgh 10, Minnesota 9

Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 1

Colorado 8, San Francisco 3

Seattle 5, Arizona 1

Philadelphia 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 3-4) at Washington (Cavalli 3-3), 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Cincinnati (Burns 7-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 5-5) at Milwaukee (Harrison 6-1), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 3-4) at St. Louis (McGreevy 3-4), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-6) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-4), 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-1) at Arizona (Rodriguez 5-1), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 0-1) at Seattle (Hancock 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Athletics at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

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