All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|35
|20
|.636
|—
|New York
|35
|23
|.603
|1½
|Toronto
|29
|30
|.492
|8
|Baltimore
|27
|32
|.458
|10
|Boston
|24
|33
|.421
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|34
|26
|.567
|—
|Chicago
|31
|27
|.534
|2
|Minnesota
|27
|32
|.458
|6½
|Kansas City
|22
|36
|.379
|11
|Detroit
|22
|37
|.373
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|30
|29
|.508
|—
|Athletics
|28
|30
|.483
|1½
|Texas
|27
|31
|.466
|2½
|Houston
|27
|33
|.450
|3½
|Los Angeles
|23
|36
|.390
|7
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|40
|19
|.678
|—
|Philadelphia
|30
|28
|.517
|9½
|Washington
|30
|29
|.508
|10
|Miami
|26
|33
|.441
|14
|New York
|25
|33
|.431
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|34
|21
|.618
|—
|Chicago
|32
|27
|.542
|4
|St. Louis
|30
|26
|.536
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|31
|28
|.525
|5
|Cincinnati
|29
|28
|.509
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|37
|21
|.638
|—
|San Diego
|32
|25
|.561
|4½
|Arizona
|31
|26
|.544
|5½
|San Francisco
|22
|36
|.379
|15
|Colorado
|22
|37
|.373
|15½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 1
Baltimore 6, Toronto 5
Texas 7, Kansas City 6
Boston 9, Cleveland 1
Houston 9, Milwaukee 2
Pittsburgh 10, Minnesota 9
L.A. Angels 14, Tampa Bay 3
Seattle 5, Arizona 1
Athletics 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Sunday’s Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 12:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Detroit (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Jax 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Cincinnati (Burns 7-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Sandlin 1-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 3-4) at St. Louis (McGreevy 3-4), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-6) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-4), 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 0-1) at Seattle (Hancock 4-2), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Athletics at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 1
Washington 9, San Diego 4
Houston 9, Milwaukee 2
Pittsburgh 10, Minnesota 9
Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 2
Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 1
Colorado 8, San Francisco 3
Seattle 5, Arizona 1
Philadelphia 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Miami (Alcantara 3-4) at Washington (Cavalli 3-3), 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Cincinnati (Burns 7-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 5-5) at Milwaukee (Harrison 6-1), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 3-4) at St. Louis (McGreevy 3-4), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-6) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-4), 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-1) at Arizona (Rodriguez 5-1), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 0-1) at Seattle (Hancock 4-2), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Athletics at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
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