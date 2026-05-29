All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 34 19 .642 — New York 34 22 .607…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 34 19 .642 — New York 34 22 .607 1½ Toronto 28 29 .491 8 Baltimore 26 31 .456 10 Boston 23 32 .418 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 33 25 .569 — Chicago 29 27 .518 3 Minnesota 27 30 .474 5½ Kansas City 22 34 .393 10 Detroit 22 35 .386 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 28 29 .491 — Athletics 27 29 .482 ½ Houston 26 32 .448 2½ Texas 25 31 .446 2½ Los Angeles 22 35 .386 6

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 38 19 .667 — Philadelphia 29 27 .518 8½ Washington 29 28 .509 9 Miami 26 31 .456 12 New York 23 33 .411 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 33 20 .623 — Chicago 31 26 .544 4 St. Louis 29 25 .537 4½ Cincinnati 29 26 .527 5 Pittsburgh 29 28 .509 6

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 36 20 .643 — Arizona 31 24 .564 4½ San Diego 31 24 .564 4½ San Francisco 22 34 .393 14 Colorado 20 37 .351 16½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2

Atlanta 10, Boston 2

Toronto 2, Baltimore 1

Houston 5, Texas 1

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6:45 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Valdez 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 4-1), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 2-4) at Texas (Rocker 2-5), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-2), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Yesavage 2-2) at Baltimore (Young 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Gray 5-1) at Cleveland (Messick 6-1), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Sproat 1-3) at Houston (Lambert 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 2-2) at Athletics (Ginn 2-3), 10:05 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 2-3) at Seattle (Woo 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 12:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 10, Boston 2

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 2

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6:45 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota (Ober 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-2), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (King 4-3) at Washington (Griffin 6-2), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Phillips 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Sproat 1-3) at Houston (Lambert 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Pérez 2-3) at Cincinnati (Singer 2-4), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Brown 1-2) at St. Louis (Pallante 5-4), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Houser 2-4) at Colorado (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 2-3) at Seattle (Woo 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Painter 1-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 3-3), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:20 p.m.

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