All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|34
|19
|.642
|—
|New York
|34
|22
|.607
|1½
|Toronto
|28
|29
|.491
|8
|Baltimore
|26
|31
|.456
|10
|Boston
|23
|32
|.418
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|33
|25
|.569
|—
|Chicago
|29
|27
|.518
|3
|Minnesota
|27
|30
|.474
|5½
|Kansas City
|22
|34
|.393
|10
|Detroit
|22
|35
|.386
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|28
|29
|.491
|—
|Athletics
|27
|29
|.482
|½
|Houston
|26
|32
|.448
|2½
|Texas
|25
|31
|.446
|2½
|Los Angeles
|22
|35
|.386
|6
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|38
|19
|.667
|—
|Philadelphia
|29
|27
|.518
|8½
|Washington
|29
|28
|.509
|9
|Miami
|26
|31
|.456
|12
|New York
|23
|33
|.411
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|33
|20
|.623
|—
|Chicago
|31
|26
|.544
|4
|St. Louis
|29
|25
|.537
|4½
|Cincinnati
|29
|26
|.527
|5
|Pittsburgh
|29
|28
|.509
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|36
|20
|.643
|—
|Arizona
|31
|24
|.564
|4½
|San Diego
|31
|24
|.564
|4½
|San Francisco
|22
|34
|.393
|14
|Colorado
|20
|37
|.351
|16½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2
Atlanta 10, Boston 2
Toronto 2, Baltimore 1
Houston 5, Texas 1
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6:45 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit (Valdez 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 4-1), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 2-4) at Texas (Rocker 2-5), 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-2), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Yesavage 2-2) at Baltimore (Young 3-1), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Gray 5-1) at Cleveland (Messick 6-1), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Sproat 1-3) at Houston (Lambert 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 2-2) at Athletics (Ginn 2-3), 10:05 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 2-3) at Seattle (Woo 4-3), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 12:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 10, Boston 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 2
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6:45 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota (Ober 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-2), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (King 4-3) at Washington (Griffin 6-2), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Phillips 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Sproat 1-3) at Houston (Lambert 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Pérez 2-3) at Cincinnati (Singer 2-4), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Brown 1-2) at St. Louis (Pallante 5-4), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Houser 2-4) at Colorado (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 2-3) at Seattle (Woo 4-3), 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Painter 1-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 3-3), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:20 p.m.
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