All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|34
|15
|.694
|—
|New York
|30
|22
|.577
|5½
|Toronto
|25
|27
|.481
|10½
|Baltimore
|22
|29
|.431
|13
|Boston
|22
|29
|.431
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|31
|23
|.574
|—
|Chicago
|26
|25
|.510
|3½
|Minnesota
|25
|27
|.481
|5
|Kansas City
|21
|31
|.404
|9
|Detroit
|20
|32
|.385
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|26
|26
|.500
|—
|Seattle
|25
|28
|.472
|1½
|Texas
|24
|27
|.471
|1½
|Houston
|22
|31
|.415
|4½
|Los Angeles
|19
|34
|.358
|7½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|36
|17
|.679
|—
|Philadelphia
|26
|26
|.500
|9½
|Washington
|26
|27
|.491
|10
|Miami
|24
|29
|.453
|12
|New York
|22
|30
|.423
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|30
|19
|.612
|—
|St. Louis
|29
|22
|.569
|2
|Chicago
|29
|23
|.558
|2½
|Cincinnati
|27
|25
|.519
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|26
|26
|.500
|5½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|32
|20
|.615
|—
|San Diego
|31
|20
|.608
|½
|Arizona
|27
|24
|.529
|4½
|San Francisco
|21
|31
|.404
|11
|Colorado
|20
|33
|.377
|12½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Houston 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 2
Kansas City 5, Seattle 0
Philadelphia 3, Cleveland 0
San Francisco 10, Chicago White Sox 3
Minnesota 4, Boston 2
San Diego 2, Athletics 0
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2
Detroit at Baltimore, ppd.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 12:15 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Athletics at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at L.A. Angels, 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-2) at Baltimore (Bradish 2-6), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Matthews 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 3-1), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 6-1) at Kansas City (TBD), 3:40 p.m.
Washington (Littell 3-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 0-6), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Imai 1-2) at Texas (Rocker 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Junk 2-5) at Toronto (Yesavage 2-1), 7:07 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 0-0) at Athletics (Civale 5-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 8, Cincinnati 1, 1st game
Houston 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Washington 2, Atlanta 0
Philadelphia 3, Cleveland 0
San Francisco 10, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Dodgers 11, Milwaukee 3
Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 6, 11 innings, 2nd game
San Diego 2, Athletics 0
Arizona 5, Colorado 4
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 12:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Athletics at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Brown 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 4-3), 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis (McGreevy 3-3) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 2-3), 4:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 4-3) at San Francisco (Roupp 5-4), 5:05 p.m.
Washington (Littell 3-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 0-6), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 3-4) at San Diego (Canning 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Junk 2-5) at Toronto (Yesavage 2-1), 7:07 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-1), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
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