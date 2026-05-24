All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 34 15 .694 — New York 30 22 .577…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 34 15 .694 — New York 30 22 .577 5½ Toronto 25 27 .481 10½ Baltimore 22 29 .431 13 Boston 22 29 .431 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 31 23 .574 — Chicago 26 25 .510 3½ Minnesota 25 27 .481 5 Kansas City 21 31 .404 9 Detroit 20 32 .385 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 26 26 .500 — Seattle 25 28 .472 1½ Texas 24 27 .471 1½ Houston 22 31 .415 4½ Los Angeles 19 34 .358 7½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 36 17 .679 — Philadelphia 26 26 .500 9½ Washington 26 27 .491 10 Miami 24 29 .453 12 New York 22 30 .423 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 30 19 .612 — St. Louis 29 22 .569 2 Chicago 29 23 .558 2½ Cincinnati 27 25 .519 4½ Pittsburgh 26 26 .500 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 32 20 .615 — San Diego 31 20 .608 ½ Arizona 27 24 .529 4½ San Francisco 21 31 .404 11 Colorado 20 33 .377 12½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Houston 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 2

Kansas City 5, Seattle 0

Philadelphia 3, Cleveland 0

San Francisco 10, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 4, Boston 2

San Diego 2, Athletics 0

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2

Detroit at Baltimore, ppd.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 12:15 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Athletics at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at L.A. Angels, 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-2) at Baltimore (Bradish 2-6), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Matthews 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 6-1) at Kansas City (TBD), 3:40 p.m.

Washington (Littell 3-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 0-6), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Imai 1-2) at Texas (Rocker 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Junk 2-5) at Toronto (Yesavage 2-1), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 0-0) at Athletics (Civale 5-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 8, Cincinnati 1, 1st game

Houston 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Washington 2, Atlanta 0

Philadelphia 3, Cleveland 0

San Francisco 10, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Dodgers 11, Milwaukee 3

Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 6, 11 innings, 2nd game

San Diego 2, Athletics 0

Arizona 5, Colorado 4

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 12:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Athletics at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Brown 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 4-3), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 3-3) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 4-3) at San Francisco (Roupp 5-4), 5:05 p.m.

Washington (Littell 3-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 0-6), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 3-4) at San Diego (Canning 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Junk 2-5) at Toronto (Yesavage 2-1), 7:07 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-1), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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