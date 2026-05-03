All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 23 11 .676 — Tampa Bay 21 12 .636…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 23 11 .676 — Tampa Bay 21 12 .636 1½ Toronto 16 18 .471 7 Baltimore 15 19 .441 8 Boston 13 21 .382 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 18 17 .514 — Detroit 18 17 .514 — Chicago 16 18 .471 1½ Kansas City 15 19 .441 2½ Minnesota 15 20 .429 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 18 16 .529 — Texas 16 18 .471 2 Seattle 16 19 .457 2½ Houston 14 21 .400 4½ Los Angeles 13 22 .371 5½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 25 10 .714 — Miami 16 18 .471 8½ Washington 16 19 .457 9 Philadelphia 14 20 .412 10½ New York 12 22 .353 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 22 12 .647 — Cincinnati 20 14 .588 2 St. Louis 20 14 .588 2 Milwaukee 18 15 .545 3½ Pittsburgh 19 16 .543 3½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 21 13 .618 — San Diego 20 13 .606 ½ Arizona 16 17 .485 4½ Colorado 14 21 .400 7½ San Francisco 13 21 .382 8

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 4

Toronto 11, Minnesota 4

Cleveland 14, Athletics 6

Houston 6, Boston 3

Tampa Bay 5, San Francisco 1

Detroit 5, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 4, San Diego 0

Kansas City 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 11, Baltimore 3

Houston 3, Boston 1, 10 innings

Athletics 7, Cleveland 1

N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Angels 1

San Diego 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 4, Seattle 1

Detroit 7, Texas 1

Monday’s Games

Boston (Tolle 0-1) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Martinez 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Baz 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 0-4) at Kansas City (Wacha 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 2-2) at Houston (Okert 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 5-1), 9:38 p.m.

Atlanta (Ritchie 1-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Athletics at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Arizona 0

Miami 4, Philadelphia 0

Milwaukee 4, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 17, Cincinnati 7

Tampa Bay 5, San Francisco 1

St. Louis 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Atlanta 9, Colorado 1

Chicago White Sox 4, San Diego 0

L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0

Washington 3, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 7, Miami 2

Tampa Bay 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 4, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Arizona 4

Atlanta 11, Colorado 6

N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Angels 1

San Diego 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Colorado (Sugano 3-1), 5:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-3) at Miami (Junk 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Petty 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 3-0), 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Sproat 0-2) at St. Louis (Leahy 3-3), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 2-2) at Houston (Okert 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Ritchie 1-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 3-0) at San Francisco (McDonald 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Athletics at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.