All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|23
|11
|.676
|—
|Tampa Bay
|21
|12
|.636
|1½
|Toronto
|16
|18
|.471
|7
|Baltimore
|15
|19
|.441
|8
|Boston
|13
|21
|.382
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|18
|17
|.514
|—
|Detroit
|18
|17
|.514
|—
|Chicago
|16
|18
|.471
|1½
|Kansas City
|15
|19
|.441
|2½
|Minnesota
|15
|20
|.429
|3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|18
|16
|.529
|—
|Texas
|16
|18
|.471
|2
|Seattle
|16
|19
|.457
|2½
|Houston
|14
|21
|.400
|4½
|Los Angeles
|13
|22
|.371
|5½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|25
|10
|.714
|—
|Miami
|16
|18
|.471
|8½
|Washington
|16
|19
|.457
|9
|Philadelphia
|14
|20
|.412
|10½
|New York
|12
|22
|.353
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|22
|12
|.647
|—
|Cincinnati
|20
|14
|.588
|2
|St. Louis
|20
|14
|.588
|2
|Milwaukee
|18
|15
|.545
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|19
|16
|.543
|3½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|21
|13
|.618
|—
|San Diego
|20
|13
|.606
|½
|Arizona
|16
|17
|.485
|4½
|Colorado
|14
|21
|.400
|7½
|San Francisco
|13
|21
|.382
|8
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 4
Toronto 11, Minnesota 4
Cleveland 14, Athletics 6
Houston 6, Boston 3
Tampa Bay 5, San Francisco 1
Detroit 5, Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 4, San Diego 0
Kansas City 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Toronto 3
Tampa Bay 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 11, Baltimore 3
Houston 3, Boston 1, 10 innings
Athletics 7, Cleveland 1
N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Angels 1
San Diego 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 4, Seattle 1
Detroit 7, Texas 1
Monday’s Games
Boston (Tolle 0-1) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Martinez 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Baz 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 4-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 0-4) at Kansas City (Wacha 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 2-2) at Houston (Okert 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 5-1), 9:38 p.m.
Atlanta (Ritchie 1-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Athletics at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 2, Arizona 0
Miami 4, Philadelphia 0
Milwaukee 4, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 17, Cincinnati 7
Tampa Bay 5, San Francisco 1
St. Louis 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Atlanta 9, Colorado 1
Chicago White Sox 4, San Diego 0
L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0
Washington 3, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 7, Miami 2
Tampa Bay 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 4, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 8, Arizona 4
Atlanta 11, Colorado 6
N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Angels 1
San Diego 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Colorado (Sugano 3-1), 5:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-3) at Miami (Junk 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Petty 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 3-0), 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Sproat 0-2) at St. Louis (Leahy 3-3), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 2-2) at Houston (Okert 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Ritchie 1-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 3-0) at San Francisco (McDonald 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Athletics at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
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