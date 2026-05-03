All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|22
|11
|.667
|—
|Tampa Bay
|20
|12
|.625
|1½
|Toronto
|16
|17
|.485
|6
|Baltimore
|15
|18
|.455
|7
|Boston
|13
|20
|.394
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|18
|16
|.529
|—
|Detroit
|17
|17
|.500
|1
|Chicago
|16
|17
|.485
|1½
|Kansas City
|14
|19
|.424
|3½
|Minnesota
|14
|20
|.412
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|17
|16
|.515
|—
|Texas
|16
|17
|.485
|1
|Seattle
|16
|18
|.471
|1½
|Houston
|13
|21
|.382
|4½
|Los Angeles
|13
|21
|.382
|4½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|24
|10
|.706
|—
|Miami
|16
|17
|.485
|7½
|Washington
|15
|19
|.441
|9
|Philadelphia
|13
|20
|.394
|10½
|New York
|11
|22
|.333
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|21
|12
|.636
|—
|Cincinnati
|20
|13
|.606
|1
|St. Louis
|20
|13
|.606
|1
|Milwaukee
|18
|14
|.563
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|18
|16
|.529
|3½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|20
|13
|.606
|—
|San Diego
|19
|13
|.594
|½
|Arizona
|16
|16
|.500
|3½
|Colorado
|14
|20
|.412
|6½
|San Francisco
|13
|20
|.394
|7
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, San Francisco 0
Boston 3, Houston 1
Texas 5, Detroit 4
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2
Toronto 7, Minnesota 3
N.Y. Mets 4, L.A. Angels 3
Chicago White Sox 8, San Diego 2
Kansas City 7, Seattle 6
Cleveland 8, Athletics 5
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 4
Toronto 11, Minnesota 4
Cleveland 14, Athletics 6
Houston 6, Boston 3
Tampa Bay 5, San Francisco 1
Detroit 5, Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 4, San Diego 0
Kansas City 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Toronto (Yesavage 1-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-3), 12:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 4-1), 1:35 p.m.
Houston (Bolton 0-1) at Boston (Suarez 2-2), 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Mahle 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Matz 4-1), 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Messick 3-0) at Athletics (Civale 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Holmes 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-0), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kay 1-1) at San Diego (Canning 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-1) at Seattle (Castillo 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 1-2) at Detroit (Holton 0-1), 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Boston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Arizona 5
Tampa Bay 3, San Francisco 0
Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 6, Washington 1
Philadelphia 6, Miami 5
St. Louis 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
Atlanta 8, Colorado 6
N.Y. Mets 4, L.A. Angels 3
Chicago White Sox 8, San Diego 2
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 2, Arizona 0
Miami 4, Philadelphia 0
Milwaukee 4, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 17, Cincinnati 7
Tampa Bay 5, San Francisco 1
St. Louis 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Atlanta 9, Colorado 1
Chicago White Sox 4, San Diego 0
L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati (Burns 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 1-2), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Washington (Littell 0-4), 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 2-3) at Miami (Paddack 0-4), 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Mahle 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Matz 4-1), 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 4-0) at St. Louis (May 3-2), 2:15 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 1-1), 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 1-2), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Holmes 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-0), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kay 1-1) at San Diego (Canning 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
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