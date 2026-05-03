All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 22 11 .667 — Tampa Bay 20 12 .625…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 22 11 .667 — Tampa Bay 20 12 .625 1½ Toronto 16 17 .485 6 Baltimore 15 18 .455 7 Boston 13 20 .394 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 18 16 .529 — Detroit 17 17 .500 1 Chicago 16 17 .485 1½ Kansas City 14 19 .424 3½ Minnesota 14 20 .412 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 17 16 .515 — Texas 16 17 .485 1 Seattle 16 18 .471 1½ Houston 13 21 .382 4½ Los Angeles 13 21 .382 4½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 24 10 .706 — Miami 16 17 .485 7½ Washington 15 19 .441 9 Philadelphia 13 20 .394 10½ New York 11 22 .333 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 21 12 .636 — Cincinnati 20 13 .606 1 St. Louis 20 13 .606 1 Milwaukee 18 14 .563 2½ Pittsburgh 18 16 .529 3½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 20 13 .606 — San Diego 19 13 .594 ½ Arizona 16 16 .500 3½ Colorado 14 20 .412 6½ San Francisco 13 20 .394 7

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, San Francisco 0

Boston 3, Houston 1

Texas 5, Detroit 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2

Toronto 7, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Mets 4, L.A. Angels 3

Chicago White Sox 8, San Diego 2

Kansas City 7, Seattle 6

Cleveland 8, Athletics 5

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 4

Toronto 11, Minnesota 4

Cleveland 14, Athletics 6

Houston 6, Boston 3

Tampa Bay 5, San Francisco 1

Detroit 5, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 4, San Diego 0

Kansas City 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Toronto (Yesavage 1-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-3), 12:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 4-1), 1:35 p.m.

Houston (Bolton 0-1) at Boston (Suarez 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Mahle 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Matz 4-1), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Messick 3-0) at Athletics (Civale 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-0), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kay 1-1) at San Diego (Canning 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-1) at Seattle (Castillo 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 1-2) at Detroit (Holton 0-1), 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Arizona 5

Tampa Bay 3, San Francisco 0

Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 6, Washington 1

Philadelphia 6, Miami 5

St. Louis 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

Atlanta 8, Colorado 6

N.Y. Mets 4, L.A. Angels 3

Chicago White Sox 8, San Diego 2

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Arizona 0

Miami 4, Philadelphia 0

Milwaukee 4, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 17, Cincinnati 7

Tampa Bay 5, San Francisco 1

St. Louis 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Atlanta 9, Colorado 1

Chicago White Sox 4, San Diego 0

L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati (Burns 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Washington (Littell 0-4), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 2-3) at Miami (Paddack 0-4), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Mahle 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Matz 4-1), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 4-0) at St. Louis (May 3-2), 2:15 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 1-2), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-0), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kay 1-1) at San Diego (Canning 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

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