Barcelona close to signing England forward Anthony Gordon, AP source says

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — England forward Anthony Gordon is set to arrive at Barcelona on Thursday for a medical exam…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — England forward Anthony Gordon is set to arrive at Barcelona on Thursday for a medical exam ahead of his anticipated signing, a person with knowledge of the deal tells the Associated Press.

Despite its financial troubles, Barcelona is reportedly ready to pay Newcastle some 70 million euros ($81 million) in a transfer fee to acquire the 25-year-old Gordon.

Gordon scored 17 goals for Newcastle last season, including 10 in the Champions League. One of those goals came in a loss to Barcelona in the Champions League round of 16.

The person with knowledge of the deal said it was expected to be made official in the coming days. He spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly on signings.

Gordon, a left winger, will join a club that has won La Liga for two years in a row but is looking to revamp its attack after the exit of Robert Lewandowski. Gordon will likely have to compete with Raphinha for playing time at his position, opposite teen star Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona sports director Deco is reportedly looking for a striker as well in the summer market.

Gordon is in England’s squad for the World Cup. England’s first game is against Croatia in Arlington, Texas, on June 17.

England forward Marcus Rashford played at Barcelona on loan from Manchester United last season. Barcelona is considering whether to pay 30 million euros ($35 million) to make Rashford’s stay permanent.

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