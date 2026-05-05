Astros dealt another late scratch as Carlos Correa sits with a left ankle injury

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa was scratched from Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers because…

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa was scratched from Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers because of a left ankle injury.

Manager Joe Espada said Correa was injured while taking swings in the batting cage before the game.

“He was just getting his swings in and suffered (the injury) while he was taking a swing,” Espada said.

Espada added that Correa was scheduled to see a foot specialist on Wednesday morning and the Astros would know more about his injury after that.

Correa was not available to reporters after Houston’s 2-1 win, as he had already left the ballpark.

It was the second straight day that Houston scratched a player about an hour before the game. Catcher Yainer Diaz was removed from the lineup Monday after injuring an oblique during batting practice.

The Astros moved Nick Allen from third base to shortstop to take Correa’s spot on defense and Braden Shewmake was put into the lineup to play third base.

Jose Altuve moved from fifth in the order to the leadoff spot to take Correa’s place and Shewmake batted ninth.

Christian Walker and Shewmake hit the first two home runs of the season off Shohei Ohtani to lead the Astros to the victory.

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