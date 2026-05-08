Astros beat the Reds 10-0, extending Cincinnati’s losing streak to 8

CINCINNATI (AP) — Zach Dezenzo and Yordan Alvarez hit two-run homers, Mike Burrows allowed three hits in seven innings, and…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Zach Dezenzo and Yordan Alvarez hit two-run homers, Mike Burrows allowed three hits in seven innings, and the Houston Astros beat Cincinnati 10-0 on Friday night, extending the Reds losing streak to eight games.

Zach Cole and Christian Vázquez also went deep for the Astros, who have won four of six.

Burrows (2-4) struck out six and walked one in his best start of the season. He and two relievers limited the Reds to five hits. It was the Astros’ third shutout this season while the Reds were blanked for the fourth time.

Cincinnati’s Nick Lodolo gave up four runs on five hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings in his season debut. Lodolo suffered a blister at the end of spring training, and that issue kept him out until Friday night. Struggling to spin his breaking ball the way that he has in the past, Lodolo only struck out two batters.

Brice Matthews hit his first career triple in the second inning and Dezenzo drove him in with his first home run of this season.

Alvarez made it 4-0 with his homer in the sixth that came off the bat at 115.9 mph. Alvarez and the Athletics’ Nick Kurtz only players with two home runs of 115 mph and higher this season.

Reds reliever Tony Santillan allowed four runs in the ninth inning — including homers to Cole and Vázquez on consecutive pitches.

The Reds have been outscored 60-23 during their slide.

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Houston will go with RHP Spencer Arrighetti (4-0, 1.96 ERA) while Cincinnati sends RHP Chase Burns (3-1, 2.20 ERA) to the mound in the middle game of the series.

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