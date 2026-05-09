Brewers outfielder Brandon Lockridge carted off field after crashing into wall chasing foul ball

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Brandon Lockridge was carted off the field after crashing into the side wall…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Brandon Lockridge was carted off the field after crashing into the side wall while chasing a foul ball Friday night.

Lockridge slid into foul territory in the fourth inning as he made an unsuccessful attempt to catch a flyball hit by Cody Bellinger of the New York Yankees. Lockridge’s right knee appeared to hit a section of the American Family Field wall that isn’t padded.

“Initial X-rays say it’s not fractured, but he’s got a huge laceration and it’s going to be a while,” Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said after the Brewers’ 6-0 victory. “It’s all the way down to his bone — the laceration. It’s pretty ugly. We don’t know the extent of any other damage because there’s so much swelling that we’re going to have to wait until it goes down and get an MRI at that time.

Lockridge lay on his stomach around the foul line as Brewers head athletic trainer Brad Epstein went to check on him. Lockridge eventually got up as he put his left arm around first baseman Andrew Vaughn and his right arm around Epstein.

The cart came out and transported Lockridge out of the ballpark through the left-field wall as Garrett Mitchell came in to replace him.

“It’s hard to see a guy like that, down in pain,” Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick said. “That’s the kind of player he is. That’s the kind of teammate he is, just playing with his butt on fire. Didn’t even take the wall into account there. Just trying to get an out.”

Lockridge, 29, had hit a pair of RBI singles earlier in the game. Lockridge is hitting .294 with no homers, 12 RBIs and five steals in 28 games this season.

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