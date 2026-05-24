Arsenal’s Max Dowman becomes youngest player to start a Premier League game at 16 years, 144 days

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal winger Max Dowman became the youngest player to start a Premier League match Sunday when, at…

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal winger Max Dowman became the youngest player to start a Premier League match Sunday when, at 16 years and 144 days, he played for the newly crowned champions against Crystal Palace on the final day of the season.

In March, Dowman was the league’s youngest-ever scorer with a remarkable stoppage-time goal in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Everton after coming off the bench.

Also this season, he became the youngest player in Champions League history — at 15 years, 308 days — after entering as a second-half substitute against Slavia Prague in November.

Dowman is still in school. To abide by Premier League regulations for players under 18, Dowman has to change into his Arsenal uniform for training sessions and matches in a separate locker room than his senior teammates.

Arsenal will lift the Premier League trophy after the game against Palace.

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